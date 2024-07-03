Former President Donald Trump's campaign announced Tuesday that it outpaced President Joe Biden in fundraising for the second quarter of the year, reporting a total of $331 million.

This figure surpasses the $264 million raised by Biden's reelection campaign and the Democratic National Committee during the same period, according to Associated Press.

The substantial fundraising haul for Trump diminishes Biden's cash advantage and raises questions about the president's campaign stability following a poorly received debate performance that has led to calls for him to step aside.

Trump's campaign reported raising $111.8 million in June, slightly less than the $127 million raised by Biden in the same month, which included over $33 million collected on and immediately after the debate day.

Trump's total includes the June fundraising. His campaign concluded the quarter with $284.9 million cash on hand, in contrast to the $240 million reported by Biden's campaign.

"President Trump's campaign fundraising operation is thriving day after day and month after month," senior Trump campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said, adding that despite Biden's heavy spending on advertising, it has not significantly impacted his campaign's momentum.

"This fundraising momentum is likely to grow even more as we head into a world-class convention and see the Democrats continue their circular firing squad in the aftermath of Biden's debate collapse," they said.

Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez highlighted their fundraising achievements as evidence of strong support.

Despite Biden's debate performance causing some party members to question his candidacy, his campaign reported that Thursday and Friday were the best days for small-dollar donations, showcasing widespread grassroots support.

"Our Q2 fundraising haul is a testament to the committed and growing base of supporters standing firmly behind the President and Vice President and clear evidence that our voters understand the choice in this election between President Biden fighting for the American people and Donald Trump fighting for himself as a convicted felon," Rodriguez said in a statement.

Biden's campaign said that 95% of donations in the second quarter were under $200, highlighting broad support from average Americans.

The total fundraising amount includes contributions to the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising committees.

The campaign is investing in more than 200 offices and over 1,000 staff members in key battleground states critical for Biden's success in the upcoming election.

Trump's campaign remains confident, citing sustained voter enthusiasm and robust fundraising efforts. "This fundraising momentum is likely to grow even more as we head into a world-class convention," said LaCivita and Wiles, referring to the challenges facing the Biden campaign.