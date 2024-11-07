Trump's Granddaughter Posts 'Family Photo' with Elon Musk but No Melania: 'Is Elon the New Melania?'
Following Donald Trump's shocking victory on Tuesday, the next president's 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai, shared a photo on X of "the whole squad" but visibly missing from it was soon-to-be First Lady Melania.
The photo, shared to X on Wednesday, showed Trump with his five children, including Barron, their spouses, and his grandchildren as well as Elon Musk and his son, X. One important member of the family who wasn't included was Melania.
Many users wondered why Musk was included in the Trump family photo while Melania was not.
"Is Elon the new Melania?," X user @JohnCFischer_ wondered.
Musk has spent much of the past year campaigning for and donating to Trump's campaign, with the total amounting to more than $118 million, per the U.S. Federal Election Commission. In return, Trump has promised the richest man on earth a cabinet position.
"He put all his companies and his reputation on the line for the sake of saving free speech," one X user offered as an explanation for Musk's inclusion.
Another user said they loved that the Trump family adopted Musk and his 4-year-old son.
But several users questioned why Melania wasn't included in the photo.
Although Melania was in attendance when Trump gave his victory speech in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, it's unclear where she was when the photo was taken.
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Mortgage Rates Rise Over Deficit Fears With Trump Election Victory
-
Shocking Chart Shows More Women Voted For Trump In 2024 Than 2020
-
Republicans Hope Trump Sweep Will Give Party Full Power In Congress
-
Republican Governor Breaks With Party To Vote For Kamala Harris
-
Pop-up Concerts Try To Soothe Anxious Voters As US Goes To Polls
-
Snow Seen On Mount Fuji After Record Absence
-
North Korea Fires Short-range Ballistic Missile Salvo Ahead Of US Election
-
Win The Vote But Still Lose? Behold America's Electoral College
-
From Abortion To Bobcat Hunting: US Vote Not Just For President
-
Thousands Protest Alleged Election Fraud In Georgia