Following Donald Trump's shocking victory on Tuesday, the next president's 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai, shared a photo on X of "the whole squad" but visibly missing from it was soon-to-be First Lady Melania.

The photo, shared to X on Wednesday, showed Trump with his five children, including Barron, their spouses, and his grandchildren as well as Elon Musk and his son, X. One important member of the family who wasn't included was Melania.

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@KaiTrumpGolfs) November 6, 2024

Many users wondered why Musk was included in the Trump family photo while Melania was not.

"Is Elon the new Melania?," X user @JohnCFischer_ wondered.

Is Elon the new Melania? — John Fischer 🇨🇦✌🇺🇸 🗽 (@JohnCFischer_) November 7, 2024

Musk has spent much of the past year campaigning for and donating to Trump's campaign, with the total amounting to more than $118 million, per the U.S. Federal Election Commission. In return, Trump has promised the richest man on earth a cabinet position.

"He put all his companies and his reputation on the line for the sake of saving free speech," one X user offered as an explanation for Musk's inclusion.

For those asking why Elon is in this picture.

No one risked or had more to lose in this Election than him.

He put all his companies and his reputation on the line for the sake of saving free speech. — Quokka 𝕏 (@TheDogeQuokka) November 6, 2024

Another user said they loved that the Trump family adopted Musk and his 4-year-old son.

I love how you guys adopted Elon and baby X — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 6, 2024

But several users questioned why Melania wasn't included in the photo.

Where our 1st lady?? pic.twitter.com/LxjObbaf5j — 🦅 Bird Photog 🦅 🇺🇲 (@DavidLipsy) November 6, 2024

Where’s Melania ? — Joost Jansen (@JoostJansen6) November 6, 2024

Where is beautiful Melania? — Thinker (@bebesunshine) November 6, 2024

Although Melania was in attendance when Trump gave his victory speech in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, it's unclear where she was when the photo was taken.

Originally published by Latin Times