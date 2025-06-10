Hundreds of National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles under President Donald Trump's orders are reportedly idle and without clear directives, California Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed, calling the situation a political stunt.

The controversy stems from Trump's decision to send 2,000 Guard troops to Los Angeles over the weekend in response to protests against aggressive ICE operations. On Monday, Newsom said he was informed another 2,000 were en route, even though most of the first wave had not been mobilized.

Only about 300 have been actively deployed, while the rest remained in federal buildings "without orders," according to Newsom. The governor said the troops had been left without food or water, and accused the White House of misusing military resources to bolster Trump's image.

"The first 2,000? Given no food or water. Only approx. 300 are deployed — the rest are sitting, unused, in federal buildings without orders," Newsom wrote on X.

Trump's move came amid escalating protests in the city, with his administration arguing the deployment was necessary to restore order. The decision to also send 700 Marines further inflamed tensions, with Newsom denouncing the involvement of active-duty military personnel as a violation of democratic principles.

"They shouldn't be deployed on American soil facing their own countrymen," Newsom wrote, blasting the move as "un-American."

The state's attorney general has since filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of the deployment, arguing that the president overstepped his authority. Newsom, meanwhile, has insisted that the National Guard's presence is unnecessary and politically motivated.

While the White House maintains the troops are part of an effort to stabilize the region, their lack of active engagement has sparked criticism from both local officials and civil rights advocates.

Originally published on Latin Times