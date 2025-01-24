Trump White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is under fire after a NOTUS report exposed her failed 2022 congressional campaign hid nearly $300,000 in debt and amended financial filings just days into her role in the Trump administration.

These filings show her campaign accepted illegal donations that exceeded federal limits. Of the newly disclosed debt, a significant portion is owed to donors whose contributions must legally be refunded.

In 2022, watchdog group End Citizens United accused Leavitt's campaign of breaching federal finance laws by collecting excessive contributions near Election Day.

"She took excessive contributions, which is against the law, and is just now reporting them—two years later," said spokesperson Bawadden Sayed in an interview with NOTUS.

The newly surfaced debt is a consequence of those unlawful donations, as federal law requires candidates to refund excess contributions within 60 days of receipt. However, Leavitt's filings indicate she has yet to do so, leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars hanging in unresolved obligations.

Leavitt's current role raises ethical questions about how the debt will be addressed. Sayed voiced concerns that her need to raise funds to settle the campaign's obligations could create "a glaring conflict of interest" as wealthy donors and corporate entities may attempt to influence her.

"She still needs to raise money to refund these contributions, potentially opening the door for wealthy donors and corporate special interests to curry favor with her," Sayed explained.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) is reviewing the matter, as reported by Salon.