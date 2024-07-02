Former President Donald Trump's new sneaker line, 45Footwear LLC, on Monday launched a legal action against a network of individuals and businesses accused of selling counterfeit versions of their products.

Filed in a federal court in Arizona, the lawsuit alleges trademark and copyright infringements, NBC News reported.

The company behind the sneaker line has yet to disclose the identities of the defendants, but said it will reveal them in a sealed document soon.

These defendants are described as a mix of individuals, unincorporated business associations, and entities predominantly operating from outside the United States through commercial websites hosted domestically.

The legal team of 45Footwear has requested the court to issue a ban preventing the defendants from reproducing, advertising, or selling counterfeit sneakers.

They also seek to halt the operation and registration of websites associated with these sales. The company is demanding that the defendants either surrender any profits derived from the alleged trademark violations or pay $2 million for each instance of counterfeiting and $25,000 for each copyright infringement.

According to the lawsuit, 45Footwear employed an online fraud investigator who discovered the promotion and sale of counterfeit sneakers even before the official products had been shipped.

Trump introduced the Trump Sneakers line in February, offering three styles: high-tops, red laceless athletic shoes, and white laceless athletic shoes, priced between $199 and $399.

Matching the hue of Trump's hair, his lavish home decor, and even the 18-karat golden toilet once offered to the Trump White House by the Guggenheim Museum, the shoes have been marketed as incentives for high-dollar donors.

Although Trump's name, image, and likeness were licensed for the sneaker sales, the line is not linked to his campaign.

Dubbed as the "never surrender high-top sneaker," the pre-order for the exclusive run of 1,000 pairs sold out in mere minutes. Some of these highly sought-after sneakers have already appeared on eBay, fetching prices exceeding $5,000.

Watch dealer Roman Sharf paid a remarkable $9,000 for an autographed pair during an auction coinciding with the sneaker's debut. "They smell like glue," he said, holding the shoes up to his nose for a sniff.

Besides the sneaker line, the official website also sells perfumes at $99 each on pre-order.