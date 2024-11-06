TRUMP WINS: The Former President Declares Victory After Winning Pennsylvania
Kamala Harris fails in her effort to become the first female president
Donald Trump has been projected to win a historic victory and retake the White House after an election loss four years ago he never accepted.
Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced President Joe Biden on the top of the ticket after his mental abilities were questioned due to a disastrous debate performance, Fox News projected.
"We won the popular vote," told an excited crowd at his West Palm Beach, Florida victory party.
Major networks, including CNN gave a victory to Trump in Pennslyvania just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, giving Trump an almost assured victory.
The Associated Press said it was waiting for late vote totals from Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to declare a winner but reported the path was narrow for Harris.
The former president made surprising gains among Black and Latino voters during the election and appeared set to win the popular vote for the first time.
Harris underperformed President Joe Biden in swing states. That cleared the path to Trump's victory.
He becomes the first felon to be elected president. He is also returning to office after being impeached twice during his first term.
Harris did not speak at her party in Washington D.C. and was set to address the nation later on Wednesday.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Top Philadelphia Official Issues Powerful Warning To Election Day Troublemakers: 'Eff Around And Find Out'
-
North Korea Fires Short-range Ballistic Missile Salvo Ahead Of US Election
-
Win The Vote But Still Lose? Behold America's Electoral College
-
From Abortion To Bobcat Hunting: US Vote Not Just For President
-
Thousands Protest Alleged Election Fraud In Georgia
-
US Fines Chipmaker $500,000 For Selling To Blacklisted Chinese Company
-
Ikea Paying $6.5 Million To East German Prisoners Forced To Make Their Furniture
-
Speaker Mike Johnson Again Opens Door Wide Open To Blocking A Harris Victory
-
Rivals Race To Tape As US Election Heads To Photo Finish
-
Officials Stepping Up Security For Election Workers Amid Ongoing Threats: Report