Donald Trump has been projected to win a historic victory and retake the White House after an election loss four years ago he never accepted.

Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced President Joe Biden on the top of the ticket after his mental abilities were questioned due to a disastrous debate performance, Fox News projected.

"We won the popular vote," told an excited crowd at his West Palm Beach, Florida victory party.

Major networks, including CNN gave a victory to Trump in Pennslyvania just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, giving Trump an almost assured victory.

The Associated Press said it was waiting for late vote totals from Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to declare a winner but reported the path was narrow for Harris.

The former president made surprising gains among Black and Latino voters during the election and appeared set to win the popular vote for the first time.

Harris underperformed President Joe Biden in swing states. That cleared the path to Trump's victory.

He becomes the first felon to be elected president. He is also returning to office after being impeached twice during his first term.

Harris did not speak at her party in Washington D.C. and was set to address the nation later on Wednesday.