Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard repeatedly refused to confirm or deny her alleged participation in a group text where senior Trump administration officials reportedly discussed US war plans for Yemen.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) pressed Gabbard on whether she had been part of the chat, referencing reports that a group conversation involving high-ranking officials, including Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, had been exposed by a journalist who was accidentally added to the group.

Tulsi Gabbard refuses to answer Warner's questions about the Signal group chat pic.twitter.com/vMLfszfFMN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 25, 2025

"Director Gabbard, did you participate in a group chat with the Secretary of Defense and other senior Trump officials discussing Yemen war plans?" Warner asked.

"Um, Senator, I don't want to get into this," Gabbard responded.

Warner continued pressing, asking if she was denying her involvement and whether she was the individual identified as "TG" in the leaked messages. Gabbard refused to provide a direct answer, instead stating, "I'm not going to get into the specifics."

"Why aren't you going to get into the specifics? Is it because it's all classified?" Warner continued. Gabbard replied that the matter was "under review by the National Security Council." Warner fired back, demanding she disclose the texts if they were unclassified.

Gabbard's stonewalling follows Monday's explosive report of the leak by Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic who was unwittingly added to the Signal chat. The slip has garnered bipartisan scrutiny and calls for accountability within the Trump administration, including the resignation of Hegseth who allegedly revealed details of the operation within the group.

As the hearing continued, Warner turned his questioning to former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, another official reportedly involved in the group chat. However, Gabbard's deflections only fueled further speculation over her role in the unfolding controversy.

Originally published on Latin Times