KEY POINTS Raquel Leviss sent legal letters to her "VPR" co-stars asking them to delete a sexually explicit video of her

Leviss' attorney alleged that the video was recorded illegally without her knowledge or consent

Lala Kent posted a video asking Leviss to tell her attorneys to contact her lawyer instead

Lala Kent lashed out at Raquel Leviss after receiving a legal letter from her "Vanderpump Rules" co-star's lawyers over a sexually explicit video of Leviss that she may have obtained.

On Monday, Leviss' lawyers sent a legal notice to Kent and their other castmates warning them not to share the recording of the Bravo star's intimate FaceTime session with Tom Sandoval, which had ultimately led to him and Ariana Madix splitting last week after nine years of dating.

Kent posted a scathing video Tuesday, claiming that Leviss' legal team sent the letter to her personal email account rather than through her legal counsel.

"Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer, same with the rest of my friends and cast, alright?" Kent said in a since-deleted selfie Instagram Story video, which was obtained and shared on Twitter by user Queens of Bravo.

The "Give Them Lala" podcast host claimed that she "never in my life" has had a legal counsel contact her via her "personal email" rather than via her lawyer.

"I don't know if you know how this works. I know you're pretty brand new to the game — didn't last long — look what you did with your f–king 15 minutes," Kent said, referring to Leviss' affair with Sandoval.

Kent then zoomed in on her face several times as she emphasized, "That's why we have counsel, [OK]?"

"I don't wanna deal! I have a life going on, I got a little baby to take care of. I don't wanna see that in the morning, I don't wanna see that ever! Send it to Darrell!" she added, referring to notable entertainment lawyer Darrell D. Miller, Page Six confirmed.

Lala got Raquel’s legal letter and she is NOT here for it! Send it to Darryl!! #pumprules pic.twitter.com/7UfoCJWdJ7 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 7, 2023

In the Monday legal notice, Leviss' lawyers alleged that the recording of her intimate FaceTime session with Sandoval "was done illegally without Raquel's knowledge or consent," TMZ reported.

Leviss' attorneys cited a revenge porn law in the California penal code outlawing "nonconsensual pornography," making it a crime to invade someone's privacy and disseminate such material. The letter warned that any distribution of the recording, whether posted on social media or forwarded to another person, would be a violation.

The lawyers ordered that anyone who has access to the recording delete it from their phones, the cloud or "any other manner or method in which the recording may exist."

The letter didn't specify if it was Sandoval who recorded it. But unnamed sources who have seen the video told TMZ that it was only him and Leviss on the call.

The video in question was allegedly discovered by Madix on her then-boyfriend's phone while he was performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, in Los Angeles on March 1.

An unnamed source told People that "when Ariana found it on Tom's phone, she recorded it and sent [it] to herself." International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

After seeing the video, Madix allegedly discovered that Sandoval had been "communicating inappropriately" with Leviss for months, Page Six reported.

Multiple outlets, including TMZ, Page Six and People, confirmed Friday that Madix ended her nearly 10-year relationship with Sandoval following the discovery.

Sandoval broke his silence on the news Saturday, saying in a statement on Instagram, "I fully understand and deserve [yo]ur anger and disappointment towards me."

He asked the public to show his businesses some grace but did not directly address the cheating allegations.

"Schwartz & Sandy's might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families," he wrote. "Just like TomTom, I'm a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct [yo]ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong."

He added, "I'm so sorry that my partners Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions. I will be taking a step back and taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees and partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything."