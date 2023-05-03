KEY POINTS Olivia Wilde and Vogue China editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang rocked similar dresses at this year's Met Gala

Their gowns paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's 1983 Chloé look that has been dubbed "violin dress"

Wilde and Zhang shared their thoughts on the dress clash on their respective Instagram accounts

Celebrities flocked to this year's Met Gala in outfits that paid homage to the legendary German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. But it appeared that two attendees sported incredibly similar looks.

Olivia Wilde and Vogue China's editor-in-chief Margaret Zhang walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City Monday wearing dresses inspired by a look from Chloé's spring 1983 collection that was designed by Lagerfeld himself and dubbed the "violin dress."

Despite the similarities of their gowns, Wilde and Zhang had different interpretations of the original dress by Lagerfeld — an iconic fashion pioneer who helmed luxury fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi and Chloé.

The 39-year-old "Don't You Worry Darling" star's dress was designed by Chloé's current designer Gabriela Hearst, who mostly kept the original design — a sculptural, capped-sleeved black dress with side cutouts and gold bugle and bead detailing on the front that formed the shape of a violin.

But it was given a modern twist for the 2023 Met Gala, with Hearst making it white and gold, and floor-length.

"What I loved about the original design was the musical inspiration of it, and the surrealistic touch on it," Hearst told Vogue, describing Wilde's look. "There was something quite timeless that we could bring back to the Met Gala in 2023. We made it a gala dress instead of a cocktail dress, and I think it worked beautifully."

Hearst also shared why she chose Wilde — a frequent Met Gala attendee — to revive her vision, saying, "What I admire about Olivia is her intelligence, and that intelligence is paired with beauty. That combination is irresistible. I remember seeing her at an event [before the Met Gala] and seeing this energy in her eyes, and I thought, 'I would like to dress her.'"

As for Zhang's interpretation, though it kept the original black color, it had a fuller skirt, a train, and additional gold detailing on the hem of the skirt, which complemented her striking blue hair. The 29-year-old fashion writer kept her accessories simple, only wearing a gold bangle and hoop earrings.

It is unclear who designed Zhang's dress. But she didn't pose with other attendees who wore Chloé looks, suggesting that her dress may have been designed independently, according to BuzzFeed News.

It is unknown whether Wilde and Zhang's similar Met Gala looks were intentional, but E! News previously reported that Anna Wintour — the annual event's co-chair and American Vogue's editor-in-chief — allegedly has the "final say" on every attendee's outfit.

"Each celebrity has been chosen to wear a gown by a designer. It's like assignments," Andre Leon Talley said in 2016's "The First Monday in May" — a documentary film that followed the creation of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's most attended event.

He continued, "Each designer brings his own muse. You bring a person that most represents your aesthetic."

Though wearing the same outfit may not be ideal, especially for highly publicized events such as the Met Gala, Wilde and Zhang had nothing but good things to say about the dress clash.

"Great minds," Wilde wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a picture of her and Zhang's dresses. "If you're [going to] twin with anyone, make it @margaretzhang."

Zhang responded by re-sharing the photo on her own account, along with the caption, "Cue the strings."