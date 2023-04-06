KEY POINTS Olivia Wilde claimed that Jason Sudeikis does not pay her child support

Wilde formally requested that a judge order Sudeikis to pay her child support and cover her legal and accounting fees

Wilde and Sudeikis share two children, 8-year-old Otis and 6-year-old Daisy

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have yet to settle their contentious battle over child custody and child support.

The 39-year-old "Don't Worry Darling" director claimed in new legal documents obtained by The Blast that her ex-fiancé paid her zero child support since they called it quits in 2020. She alleged that she has "borne the lion's share of the expenses for their children" despite Sudeikis earning "significantly more than" her.

"Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter," Wilde claimed in the filing.

Though she and the 47-year-old "Ted Lasso" star split certain expenses for their two children, 8-year-old Otis and 6-year-old Daisy, she alleged that she has "been bearing 100% of the costs of the children's care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities and transportation costs."

Wilde requested that the court order Sudeikis to pay child support "retroactive" to the date she first filed the case so that she can "adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason's standard of living."

She also requested that the actor pay her attorney and accountant fees and costs, amounting to $500,000. She claimed that Sudeikis was in a "significantly superior position" than her financially and that the vast majority of the fees she has incurred have been due to the actor and his legal team's "egregious, unnecessary and aggressive conduct."

"It is undisputed that he earns significantly more than Olivia and has greater access to funds. Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion's share of the expenses for their children since the pendency of this action," Wilde's lawyers wrote in the filing, per The Blast.

Wilde said in the documents that she earns about $40,000 in monthly salary as well as about $60,000 from "Wilde Company income" and "rental property income." She also declared that she has $645,187 in bank accounts and over $10 million in other assets.

But she claimed that she has more than $107,000 in monthly expenses, including $60,000 in "rent/mortgage" and $4,000 in "laundry and cleaning."

Wilde did not request a specific amount for the child support because she doesn't have access to Sudeikis' income, according to The Blast. In California, where she filed the docs, the child support sum is based on the monthly salaries of both parents and expenses, the outlet noted.

Following the filing, an unnamed source close to Sudeikis told Entertainment Tonight that the exes shared costs "equally and fairly throughout his relationship, including everything related to the children."

"Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward," the source added.

This isn't the first time Wilde has made allegations against Sudeikis in court.

Last month, the "Tron" actress accused her ex of trying to litigate her "into debt" amid their custody battle and claimed that he "purposefully" failed to inform her or her legal team about an important court date, leading to her absence.

Sudeikis recently filed for the custody case to be moved to New York City, where he currently resides. The request, however, has since been denied by an N.Y.C. magistrate, according to TMZ.

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and got engaged a year later over the holiday season. But in 2020, the pair ultimately decided to end their nine-year relationship.