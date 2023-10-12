KEY POINTS TXT held a press conference on Thursday for the release of its third full album

"The Name Chapter: FREEFALL" will be released on Friday at 1 p.m. KST

The fourth-generation K-Pop boy group answered questions from the press

Fourth-generation K-Pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) held a press conference at the Peace Hall/Grand Peace Palace of Kyung Hee University in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, on Thursday, a day before the release of its third full-length album "The Name Chapter: FREEFALL."

Per @Kpop_Herald, TXT gave its first performance of its newest album's title track, "Chasing That Feeling." The group also talked more about its third full album and answered questions from the press.

One question was about being called the "Next BTS." When the group was asked about its thoughts, TXT responded, "It's an honor. We are very grateful for the positive view."

[Showcase] @txt_members' press conference is about to kick off soon here in Seoul's Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace! Ready to kick off on the final countdown to "The Name Chapter: Freefall"? Stay tuned! #TXT #TheNameChapter #FREEFALL #ChasingThatFeeling pic.twitter.com/9apmtkJUAY — KpopHerald (@Kpop_Herald) October 12, 2023

"If we can contribute even a little to K-Pop by following the footsteps of BTS, that alone would be a successful and satisfying achievement. We will strive to become a good group that can have a positive influence with our own music and our own color," TXT added.

Huening Kai also shared his group's big goals – to perform in bigger venues and for their new song to make it to the Billboard Hot 100.

"I want to meet more MOAs and perform in bigger venues. Since we learned to set big goals, I hope our song will make it to the Billboard Hot 100 this time. I believe we can do it," he said.

The South Korean-American member of TXT also explained their newest album's title track and shared that they've always tried fresh genre concepts as a group.

According to him, "Chasing That Feeling," a sweet song symbolizing new beginnings and leaving a past where there is no growth, felt unfamiliar at first but got fresh and addictive like "Sugar Rush Ride" as he continued to listen to it.

"I felt good about being able to show TXT's unique color with this song," Huening Kai shared.

When asked about the group's album preparations, Yeonjun shared that they thought it wouldn't be easy because they had a world tour and a busy schedule while preparing for their third full album.

"It was indeed difficult but, in the end, it turned out well. We devoted ourselves to expressing a reality that anyone can relate to through music, performance and visuals," he further explained.

Meanwhile, TXT's leader, Soobin., shared that saying the album preparations weren't hard would be a lie. "We tried new genres and we had new writers to collaborate with so we focused on bringing TXT's unique color to our album. I'm satisfied with the result," he remarked.

TXT is slated to release "The Name Chapter: FREEFALL" on Friday at 1 p.m. KST.

Watch the official teaser for "Chasing That Feeling" here: