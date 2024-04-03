Esports is becoming more popular all over the world and it is showing no signs of stopping. Esports enthusiasts, both players and spectators, are part of a growing global community bonded by a shared love for video games and a desire to see the credibility, legitimacy, and prestige of esports grow. Attending an esports event is an extraordinary experience, where technology, competition, and video gaming culture all intersect.

The Global Esports Tour (GET) is an annual series of professional esports tournaments, held in various global cities throughout the year, that brings the action closer to the wider community. Organized by the Global Esports Federation, GET is soon kicking off its fourth season, with the first leg to be held on April 18 to 21, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Each leg of the GET24 is a single-title competition, featuring a video game that is among the most popular in the market it is held in. It brings in top-tier esports teams from around the world as well as showcases local talent, all competing for an unprecedented prize bank at each stage of the tour. The first stage located at Rio de Janeiro will consist of a prize bank of USD 200,000.

The Rio event, co-organized by the Brazilian Confederation of Games and Esports (CBGE) will feature a Counter-Strike 2 tournament involving eight teams all vying for the grand prize in fierce first-person shooter action. Three of the teams will be from Brazil, one from Argentina, and four are international.

It will also feature the Women's Challenge: COPA RIO, where four top women's pro gaming teams – FURIA, FLUXO, MiBr, and W7M – compete for the COPA RIO crown.

"GET24 Rio de Janeiro is a testament to Brazil's passion for esports. We are honored that the Global Esports Federation chose Brazil to open Global Esports Tour Season 4. We can't wait to welcome the world to our vibrant city, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike," says Paulo Ribas, CBGE President.

This edition of GET is the largest yet, featuring more stops and more games than ever, with the list continuing to grow. Following the Rio tournament, the following tour stops have been confirmed:

May: Ningbo, China

June: Baku, Azerbaijan

July: Manila, Philippines

September: Kuching, Malaysia

More stops are in the works, including in the Middle East, namely Istanbul, Riyadh, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, as well as North America and South Asia, with a final stop in Singapore to close the season.

Each stop of the tour brings esports closer to the people, especially in emerging markets with a large youth population and vibrant, growing economies. Exposing people to the world of esports and its unique experiences raises esports' profile, as well as proves that it is a viable career choice for people with the passion and aptitude for it.

"Global Esports Tour Season 4 represents a great step forward for our powerful GET program development. Rio de Janeiro will be a great way to start this year's season. We are proud to present a dynamic line-up of great titles in global cities for the athletes and fans worldwide," says Mario Cilenti, Chief Operating Officer, Global Esports Federation.

Tickets are already on sale for the Rio de Janeiro stop, and the tournament's livestreams and highlights will also be shown on the Global Esports Federation's YouTube and Twitch channels.