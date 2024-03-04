For any mission, having adequate and accurate information is absolutely crucial for success. Going in blind is a recipe for failure, and relying on dumb luck for success is inherently unreliable. When it comes to sales, an effective strategy combines expert selling skills with targeted research and key insights, especially when complex, high-value deals.

However, this research takes a lot of time and resources, and it reduces the amount of time salespeople can spend on doing what they do best: selling. Their time should be spent engaging with clients and closing sales, not researching, as the hours spent on the sales process creating more value for the organization than hours spent preparing.

In response to this industry need, technology startup Ultima Insights is launching its advanced sales intelligence platform, which gives users insight into potential clients, allowing their sales teams to connect with prospects in a relevant and timely manner. Ultima Insights believes that the art of sales cannot be automated, and clients can easily figure out if they are receiving automated outreach that feels cold and impersonal. This increases the chances of them rejecting the sale or choosing a competitor that makes them feel more valued.

Ultima Insights begins the sales intelligence process by identifying the various barriers, missing links, and knowledge gaps that could hinder its client's team from making a sale. It then harnesses both expert human-led research and Ultima Insights' proprietary tech stack to quickly identify signals, triggers, events, and context that indicate prospective clients are ready to make a decision. These include mergers, funding announcements, product launches, or even leadership changes.

Among the technologies used by Ultima Insights to do this is a systematized application of OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) principles, which can uncover valuable information about market trends, competitors, and customer preferences. Ultima's patent-pending Intelligence Retrieval and Indexing System (IRIS) stores users' information in a novel way, unlocking more critical insights the more it knows, while Ultima Catalyst monitors and analyzes critical events that sales teams can use to progress the sale.

Ultima Insights then delivers this information on a regular basis, typically weekly, on a custom dashboard built specifically for its client organizations. The research is backed by various sources and includes links to news reports and company websites.

Prior to the official launch of the platform, Ultima Insights has been working with various rapidly growing B2B technology businesses, with an average contract value of at least $100,000. To date, the use of their software increased the cold email response rate of a Series-A backed start-up from 12.5% to over 20%, compared to doing things the old-fashioned way.

By using the Ultima Insights platform, sales teams will be able to access actionable insights to advance their various efforts, such as targeting a new company, engaging a key decision-maker, or navigating a challenging point in the sales process. It also allows users to always remain up-to-date with their specific industry and avoid being caught unaware by major business developments.

Noah Jacobs, co-founder of Ultima Insights states, "Ultima has an obsessive fixation on providing real, business-changing results to our partners. Already, that myopic focus has started paying off; even in its nascent stage, when our target customer sees our product, they can't unsee it. They know they're looking at the beginning of something that will fundamentally change the way they do their job forever. It only gets better from here as we continue adding features to fine-tune outreach, optimize which salespeople at an org receive which leads, and time follow-up messaging for our users. All the burdensome research will be taken care of; a salesperson will only have to do the one thing they do best: sell."