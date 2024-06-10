The United Nations Security Council adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution on Monday, calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Fourteen council members voted in favor, with Russia abstaining, according to ABC News.

Nate Evans, spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the U.N., said the deal aims to pause the fighting, release hostages, and provide humanitarian assistance. "Israel has accepted this proposal and the Security Council has an opportunity to speak with one voice and call on Hamas to do the same," Evans said.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield emphasized the need for an end to the conflict. "After eight months of devastation and pain and trauma, what is needed now more than ever is for the fighting to end in a sustainable way," she said before the vote.

President Joe Biden supported the resolution, outlining a three-phase plan starting with a six-week cease-fire, withdrawal of Israeli forces, and release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. The plan includes a permanent cessation of hostilities and Gaza reconstruction, reported ABC News.

The resolution passed after intense negotiations among the 15-member council. China did not block the proposal and Russia abstained, allowing it to pass, according to NBC News.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in the Middle East to further the talks, described the situation as a "critical moment." He urged regional governments and populations to press Hamas to accept the cease-fire. "If you want to get all the hostages home, press Hamas to say yes," Blinken said in Cairo before heading to Tel Aviv.

Despite the resolution, challenges persist. NBC News reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is determined to continue military operations, complicating the cease-fire's implementation. The recent rescue of four hostages has reinforced his resolve.

The conflict began on Oct. 7 with a Hamas attack on Israel, resulting in significant casualties. Gaza health authorities report over 36,000 Palestinian deaths, while Israel confirms more than 1,200 fatalities and over 250 hostages taken by Hamas, including several Americans, according to NBC News.