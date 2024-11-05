A male voter in the battleground state of Arizona revealed he was "on the fence" but "ended up voting for Trump" because Kamala Harris failed to make an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"He said he was open to listening to Kamala on the podcast and when she didn't...she didn't seem like a real person because she couldn't talk for an extended period of time," NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz shared in the clip shared to X on Tuesday.

a voter in Arizona told MSNBC that he was on the fence but decided to vote for Trump when Harris didn't go on the Joe Rogan podcast pic.twitter.com/4TkX7J6EcA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2024

Schwartz reiterated the voter did not base his decision on Harris's issues or policies.

He added they had "been hearing a lot of talk about the [Joe] Rogan podcast," while weaving through a line of voters in Tempe.

Harris was slated to appear on the podcast, but cited scheduling conflicts in the days leading up to it.

Rogan later tweeted that Harris did not pass on a podcast appearance but requested he travel to them from Austin to conduct an hour interview, but he said "the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin."

Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just… — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 29, 2024

Originally published by Latin Times