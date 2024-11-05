Undecided Arizona Voter Picks Trump Because Harris 'Did Not Go on Joe Rogan Podcast'
The male voter was "on the fence," but "ended up voting for Trump" because Kamala Harris failed to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast
A male voter in the battleground state of Arizona revealed he was "on the fence" but "ended up voting for Trump" because Kamala Harris failed to make an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience."
"He said he was open to listening to Kamala on the podcast and when she didn't...she didn't seem like a real person because she couldn't talk for an extended period of time," NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz shared in the clip shared to X on Tuesday.
Schwartz reiterated the voter did not base his decision on Harris's issues or policies.
He added they had "been hearing a lot of talk about the [Joe] Rogan podcast," while weaving through a line of voters in Tempe.
Harris was slated to appear on the podcast, but cited scheduling conflicts in the days leading up to it.
Rogan later tweeted that Harris did not pass on a podcast appearance but requested he travel to them from Austin to conduct an hour interview, but he said "the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin."
Originally published by Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Top Philadelphia Official Issues Powerful Warning To Election Day Troublemakers: 'Eff Around And Find Out'
-
North Korea Fires Short-range Ballistic Missile Salvo Ahead Of US Election
-
Win The Vote But Still Lose? Behold America's Electoral College
-
From Abortion To Bobcat Hunting: US Vote Not Just For President
-
Thousands Protest Alleged Election Fraud In Georgia
-
US Fines Chipmaker $500,000 For Selling To Blacklisted Chinese Company
-
Ikea Paying $6.5 Million To East German Prisoners Forced To Make Their Furniture
-
Speaker Mike Johnson Again Opens Door Wide Open To Blocking A Harris Victory
-
Rivals Race To Tape As US Election Heads To Photo Finish
-
Officials Stepping Up Security For Election Workers Amid Ongoing Threats: Report