Investigators searching for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson have revealed the contents of a backpack linked to the elusive suspect: a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and wads of Monopoly money.

The backpack, located Friday in Central Park West, is believed to be the same one the masked assailant was seen carrying on surveillance footage during his escape.

Forensic experts are now analyzing the backpack and its contents, including testing for DNA, hair, or fibers that could identify the killer. "If he holds his hand against the strap and tightens the buckle like most of us do...That is where DNA most likely can be found. And zippers," Scott Duffey, a retired FBI agent, explained on Fox News,

The discovery of Monopoly money has raised questions about the shooter's motives. Former homicide detective Ted Williams suggested it could be part of a "cat and mouse game" the killer is playing with authorities.

"This killer knew they would more likely than not find the backpack, and he is leaving breadcrumbs to let authorities know that he is in control, not them," Williams told Fox.

The murder weapon, a suppressed pistol used to ambush Thompson outside a Midtown hotel on Wednesday morning, remains missing. Bullet casings at the scene bore the words "delay," "deny," and "depose," echoing language used to describe the insurance industry practice of delaying payment, denying claims, and defending denials in court proceedings.

The suspect, who is believed to have fled the city the same day, remains unidentified despite extensive efforts involving surveillance footage and a $50,000 reward offered by the FBI.

