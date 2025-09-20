When the official flyer for Charlie Kirk's memorial event dropped, it was packed with big names: Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, Tulsi Gabbard, Tucker Carlson, and even Stephen Miller. Erika Kirk's photo made the poster. So did Trump's. J.D. Vance got a square too. But in the middle of all those glossy headshots, one glaring omission stole the spotlight.

The design team clearly wanted to emphasize the A-list political cast set to deliver remarks in Glendale, Arizona on September 21. Erika Kirk, the widow, looks somber yet polished in her portrait. Trump, in presidential blue, stares into the camera with his trademark scowl. Vance's headshot could double for a campaign ad.

And then there's Charlie Kirk or rather, there isn't. Just his name in block letters at the top, sandwiched between Turning Point logos and an eagle graphic.

Social Media Reaction

Within minutes of hitting social media, many paid attention to the high-profile lists of speakers, others focused on the announcement of security measures regarding the event, and thanked the opportunity of paying homage to Charlie Kirk himself, a week and a half after his terrible murder.

However, others remarked how every memorial event always has a picture of the deceased person.

Where is Charlie Kirk's picture? users on X asked.

"Charlie Kirk's photo isn't on the cover of his own memorial announcement. Three others are," another one said.

"Why does Charlie Kirk's memorial look like a political rally?" added another one.

Another comment said: "Charlie Kirk "funeral" is going to be a rally. No funeral has a program and does not have a photo of the deceased. This will be the beginning of a full on revenge agenda to whip the crowd up. This is an agenda. Uh where's Charlie????"

Some sympathizers chalked it up to a design oversight. Others suggested the omission show that the event is more about elevating the conservative personalities who built careers alongside Kirk than honoring his memory.

Security Level 1

The FBI and other security forces have designated the funeral as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event, the same given to the Super Bowl and the Boston Marathon, among others.

According to ABC News, a memo issued by agencies including the FBI, Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), alerted that "violent extremists and unaffiliated lone offenders may view the memorial service or related events as attractive attack targets due to the attendance of these individuals, other senior US government officials, state and local government officials, and political activists and due to major international media attention," according to the memo issued by agencies including the FBI, Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

