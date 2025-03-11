U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is currently seizing more eggs than fentanyl at the country's borders as Americans face soaring prices driven by avian flu, according to a new report by Canadian business site The Logic.

CBP officers have recorded 3,768 seizures of bird and poultry-related products at all U.S. borders since October, compared to 352 fentanyl seizures in the same period. In all, San Diego field office reported a 158 percent increase in egg seizures during that time period, while the Detroit field office saw a 36%, mirroring the national trend.

CBP has not disclosed the exact number of eggs seized at the northern border, but officials emphasize that importing fresh eggs into the U.S. is illegal due to disease risks. Those caught smuggling eggs can face fines of up to $300, as The Logic explains.

Egg prices in the U.S. have risen sharply due to avian flu, which has affected 18.8 million commercial egg layers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported that prices increased by 8.4% in December 2024, 13.8% in January, and are expected to rise another 41.1% in 2025.

The Trump administration is actively seeking to import up to 100 million eggs in the next two months to mitigate the shortage, Bloomberg reports. USDA officials have approached major egg-exporting countries such as Poland, France, and Indonesia, though logistical and regulatory challenges remain.

The Netherlands, previously a key supplier, may resume exports after its import licenses were suspended in January. Other nations, including Spain and Indonesia, are assessing their capacity to export eggs or egg products that meet U.S. import standards.

Despite these efforts, industry analysts warn that importing enough eggs to reduce prices in the short term may not be feasible since they're fragile, have a limited shelf life, and must comply with stringent U.S. health regulations. Furthermore, global egg supply is constrained, with only 3% of eggs traded internationally.

President Donald Trump recently reposted an op-ed titled "Shut Up About Egg Prices — Trump is Saving Consumers Millions," written by conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, in which Kirk criticizes constituents for hyper-focusing on the increasing price of eggs. "Almost all the increase took place during Biden's final months in office. Why? Because in response to a bird flu outbreak, his administration decided to reenact the Godfather baptism scene with America's chickens," Kirk wrote.

During an August press conference, Trump promised to lower grocery prices, including eggs on "day one" of his presidency while campaigning for the 2024 elections.

