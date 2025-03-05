The U.S. has paused intelligence sharing with Ukraine following the suspension of military aid, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz confirmed, as reported by the BBC.

Waltz stated that the U.S. has "taken a step back" and is reviewing its intelligence-sharing relationship with Kyiv. The extent of the pause remains unclear, but it follows a breakdown in relations between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to The Guardian. The U.S. had been providing intelligence to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox Business, as cited by the BBC, that Trump questioned whether Zelenskyy was committed to peace talks and decided to pause both military and intelligence support. He suggested the freeze could be lifted if negotiations move forward.

According to SAN, the halt in intelligence sharing comes as Russia continues airstrikes, targeting energy infrastructure in Ukraine, including a recent attack on the Odesa region. Ukrainian officials warn that the pause could weaken their defense capabilities.

While some US officials indicate that the restrictions may be temporary, Ukrainian commentators, as per The Guardian, fear Washington is pressuring Kyiv without making demands of Moscow. Meanwhile, the Financial Times, cited by the BBC, was the first to report on the intelligence-sharing freeze.

The situation remains fluid as discussions continue over possible peace negotiations.