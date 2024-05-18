The U.S. House Agriculture Committee on Friday released a highly anticipated farm bill draft. This draft includes measures to cut spending on food assistance for the poor and to support farmers in combating climate change. These provisions have drawn significant opposition from Democrats.

According to Reuters, passing a farm bill this session faces significant challenges in Congress due to the substantial differences between the Republican-controlled House and the Democratic-majority Senate. The proposed bill is projected to cost $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

House Agriculture Committee Chair Glenn "GT" Thompson stated that the draft presented by the House Agriculture Committee is "the product of extensive feedback from stakeholders and all members of the House, and is responsive to the needs of farm country through the incorporation of hundreds of bipartisan policies."

The legislation, which finances nutrition, conservation, and commodity programs, is typically renewed every five years. With the 2018 law having expired in September, Congress extended it for another year. If new legislation isn't passed, lawmakers are expected to extend it once more, as per the report by Reuters.

According to a committee aide, the bill proposes to reduce spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which supports food benefits for low-income families, by $27 billion over the span of 10 years. The savings would be achieved by limiting the Department of Agriculture's ability to adjust the cost of a standard grocery budget used in calculating benefits. However, benefits would still increase with inflation, as per the committee aide. Additionally, the bill would permit individuals with previous felony drug convictions to be eligible for SNAP benefits.

The House bill would additionally revoke up to $14.4 billion designated for climate-friendly agricultural practices, as outlined in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. This funding would then be allocated for all conservation practices.

Democrats and environmental organizations have pledged to oppose this change. Anti-hunger groups too have expressed opposition to any proposed cuts.

The farm bill is an omnibus, multi-year law that governs an array of agricultural and food programs. It provides an opportunity for policymakers to address a broad range of agricultural and food issues about every five years. On November 19, 2023, Congress enacted a one-year extension of the current farm bill. The 2018 farm bill expired on September 30, 2023, and with the 2023 crop year. The extension continues authorizations until September 30, 2024, and for the 2024 crop year.