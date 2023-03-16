KEY POINTS Rising water levels from small streams could flood canyons, Utah weather officials warned

The Oak Creek River in Arizona could exceed flood stage later Wednesday night

Flooding is a 'main concern' for thunderstorms in Nevada

Flooding concerns are increasing in three of drenched California's neighbors as heavy rain and mountain snow are expected in Utah, Arizona and Nevada Thursday. Some parts of the affected states may experience impacts of the storm through Thursday evening.

California suffered from a series of extreme weather conditions over the past few months, but now its neighbors are also experiencing similar weather events.

In Utah, weather officials are expecting winter storm conditions in the Wasatch Mountains and western Uintas through Thursday night, with up to 24 inches of snow possible in some areas, such as the upper Cottonwoods, KTVX reported.

A flood warning has been issued for the Hilldale area through Thursday morning as the National Weather Service (NWS) expects waters from small streams to flood canyons due to excessive rainfall.

The NWS also warned that the Virgin River at Bloomington may approach flood state by Thursday morning, as per KTVX.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has shut down the American Fork Canyon due to weather conditions. The agency said earlier Wednesday that both lanes of State Route 92 have been closed for avalanche control.

American Fork Canyon will remain closed until conditions stabilize. https://t.co/d3ifnguU0U — UDOT Region Three (@UDOTRegionthree) March 15, 2023

A flood watch is in effect through Thursday afternoon in Southcentral Utah. "Additional creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and additional flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas," the NWS in Salt Lake City warned.

Other flood-related advisories and winter weather warnings are also up through Thursday in Utah.

Over in Arizona, weather officials warned that rain will speed up snowmelt in higher elevations and could result in flooding, KNXV-TV reported.

Evacuations orders were issued in the Sedona area Wednesday evening as rain showers hit the southern-central region of the state, according to The Arizona Republic. Among the affected were residents of Sycamore Road, Rancho Sedona RV park, Oak Creek Mobilodge, Copper Cliffs Lane and Trails End Road.

As of 7:55 p.m., thunderstorms hit "much of Phoenix metro," the NWS Phoenix office said. Isolated strong wind gusts of up to 40 mph are expected "with some storms" through Wednesday night.

7:55 PM 📡 Update: Showers and thunderstorms are now over much of Phoenix metro. Light to moderate rainfall will continue for the next few hours. Isolated 30-40 mph gusts are possible with some storms. #azwx pic.twitter.com/NqtPXsP4Mp — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 16, 2023

Some flood advisories in warnings issued in Arizona will expire Thursday morning, but others are set to expire Thursday evening, including the flood warning issued for Yavapai County. The county is expected to be affected by moderate flooding from the Oak Creek River, which could exceed its flood stage of eight feet to 15.4 feet later Wednesday night.

Several other flood warnings in Arizona have been issued through 11 a.m. Thursday, including Maricopa, Coconino and Gila.

Meanwhile in Nevada, the NWS in Las Vegas said strong thunderstorms continue to move into the southern part of the state. "Flooding is the main concern with these storms," the office warned.

Radar Update 📡 🌧



6:30 pm PDT - Strong thunderstorms continue to trek east through southern Nevada and northwest Arizona. Flooding is the main concern with these storms - be sure to have a way to receive warnings from the NWS. #NVwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/UdVb4czV0N — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 16, 2023

Multiple flood-related advisories for Nevada will expire Wednesday night, but officials urged residents to keep track of potential changes so they can receive NWS warnings.

Late last week, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency for several counties across the state due to severe weather conditions. Just one day after the announcement, Lombardo added more counties to be included in the emergency declaration.