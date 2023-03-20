KEY POINTS Portions of Alabama are expected see temperatures in the low 20s

Louisiana and Texas may see temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s

Tennessee will get the larger brunt of freezing weather with temperatures plunging below 20

Spring has started but weather officials warned that the beginning of the week will feel more like winter in some parts of the Southeast, particularly in Alabama. Temperatures are expected to hit sub-freezing levels, with some areas in the 20s (Fahrenheit) and some parts of Tennessee going down below 20 degrees.

"Record-breaking cold across the Southeast Monday morning to lead to widespread and potentially harmful freezing temperatures," the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said Sunday.

In Alabama, temperatures "will start off in the 20s," with forecasters expecting temperatures to remain below average at the beginning of the week, local WHNT-TV reported.

Some parts of the state will see temperatures dipping below 25 degrees Fahrenheit (-6 Celsius), including Sewance at 21 degrees and Fayetteville at 20 degrees overnight through Monday morning, the NWS in Huntsville said.

⚠️[9:30 PM]: FREEZE WARNING for all of northern Alabama & southern Middle Tennessee

⏰Now thru 10 AM CST Monday

❓ Low temperatures in the lower 20s

🥀 Cover sensitive plants or bring them inside

🐶 Ensure your pets are protected

🧣 Dress in layers and bundle up#HUNwx pic.twitter.com/IVjyGmXyXh — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) March 20, 2023

Portions of central Alabama may get temperatures as low as 22 overnight, as per freeze warnings effective through 10 a.m. Monday.

As with some of the freeze warnings in its neighboring states, freeze warnings have been issued through 10 a.m. Monday in Louisiana, including the Northshore, parts of the South Shore and some river parishes, WDSU reported.

One freeze warning stated that "most of southeast Louisiana away from the immediate coast and dense urban portions of the New Orleans metropolitan area may see temperatures drop as low as 26 degrees.

Several areas across Louisiana will hit temperatures below 30 degrees, including Broken Bow, Hope, Homer, El Dorado, Monroe and Jonesboro, the NWS in Shreveport said.

Very cold temperatures are forecast once again tonight with near freezing temperatures expected areawide. Overnight lows will range from the lower 20s north to the near 30 south. #FreezeWarning #Okwx #Lawx #Txwx #Arwx pic.twitter.com/ChoKTeWWrq — NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) March 19, 2023

Parts of Texas will also experience sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees, the NWS warned. Multiple freeze warnings effective through 9 a.m. Monday have been issued in portions of East Texas, including for Freestone, Hopkins, Delta, Anderson, Hunt and Van Zandt.

Read more Flood Risk Rises In Utah, Arizona And Nevada Amid Excessive Rainfall

In northeast Texas, some areas will get temperatures as low as 24 degrees, including Cherokee, Bowie, Upshur, Nacogdoches, Harrison, Marion, San Augustine, Panola and Rusk.

Over in Tennessee, the situation is to get even colder, as officials warned of sub-freezing temperatures plummeting well below 20 degrees in some areas.

Temperatures as low as 19 degrees are expected in parts of West Tennessee through 9 a.m. Monday, local WBBJ-TV reported. Weather officials have urged residents to drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above-ground pipes to prevent freezing and bursting.

Read more Thousands Still Without Power In Bay Area After Latest Atmospheric Storm

Dozens of counties across Tennessee have been placed under freeze warnings through 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday. One warning noted that temperatures could go as low as 18 degrees Fahrenheit (-7 Celsius) in parts of East Tennessee, including Bledsoe, Grainger and Claiborne.

Another warning stated that all of middle Tennessee may see temperatures as low as 16 degrees (-8 Celsius), including Hickman, Cumberland, Lawrence, Davidson, Cheatham, Bedford and De Kalb.

The weather is expected to get warmer mid-week, weather officials said.