Authorities arrested a Utah man accused of cleaning his car "just feet" away from the victim he allegedly mowed down in a car wash parking lot, according to police.

Christian Hernandez Palma, 21, has been charged with hit and run, driving without a license, and failure to maintain a safe and proper lookout. It's unclear if he entered a plea to the charges following his arrest Friday, a day after he allegedly struck and killed 63-year-old Stirling Kelso at an Ogden, Utah car wash, said police.

Area surveillance footage captured Kelso "on the ground" cleaning the parking lot of a nearby car wash when he was fatally hit by the driver of a Lexus SUV, the affidavit read, according to KTVZ-TV.

It's unclear why Kelso was cleaning the area as he was not an employee of the business.

Palma allegedly fled the scene, but was subsequently captured.

During police questioning, he allegedly confessed to striking the victim then immediately driving his car into "a nearby bay and washing the vehicle just feet from the victim," admitting he "was scared and didn't know what to do," the affidavit stated, the outlet reported.

His vehicle had damage that was allegedly "consistent with an auto vs. pedestrian collision," according to police.

Loved ones memorialized Kelso in his obituary, describing his demeanor as friendly and genuine.

"His warm personality made him a cherished member of the community, always lending a hand when needed," it read.

"An avid lover of the outdoors, Stirling delighted in hunting and fishing, finding joy and peace in nature. He was also a master tinkerer, possessed with the unique ability to repair anything that required fixing, whether it was small engines or bicycles."

He leaves behind a wife, eight kids and two grandchildren.