J.D. Vance's foray into vice-presidential politics has been anything but smooth. The Ohio native has found himself at the center of controversy yet again—this time, facing ridicule from his own backyard.

The Ohio Capital Journal published a scathing takedown of Vance's early days in office, slamming his domestic and international missteps as a source of "acute embarrassment back home."

"J.D. Vance has really done Ohio proud these last few weeks, hasn't he?" wrote Marilou Johanek in the opinion piece. "The lapdog vice-president, with evidently a lot of time on his hands, has managed to be firmly rebuked by Pope Francis, denounced by outraged NATO allies and widely ridiculed for his bizarre 'masculinity' rant at a weekend MAGAfest just a month into his tenure."

The critique didn't end there—Johanek portrayed Vance as a power-hungry bootlicker, desperate for legitimacy yet lacking the chutzpah to lead.

"Seriously, Vance manifests juvenile cringe, not sober sway, as he settles into his nondescript role as an appendage in the Trump-Musk administration," she continued. "Even Trump won't name him as a slam dunk heir apparent. Not good."

The column also condemned Vance's inflammatory remarks and foreign policy fumbles.

"Francis rejected the VP's sophomoric theoretical defense of cruel immigration crackdowns as flatly wrong," Johanek wrote, calling out Vance's selective application of religious principles.

Johanek didn't hold back on Vance's Munich Security Conference appearance, slamming him for cozying up to far-right European figures instead of strengthening democratic alliances.

"Vance, the shameless election denier in service to an authoritarian regime lawlessly dismantling a democratic republic, had the towering audacity and historical blindness to lecture his European audience on democracy, downplay threats from Russia and China, and publicly court a far-right German party (AfD) that many Germans consider the heirs of Nazi ideas and that sanitizes the Holocaust." Johanek wrote.

According to a Feb. 26 opinion poll conducted by fivethirtyeight.com, Vance is upside down in national popularity, with 42.8% having an unfavorable view of the vice president and 40.8% having a favorable opinion