Vice President JD Vance cracked a "tasteless" joke about his wife, Usha Vance, during a public appearance.

"Here's the thing—because the camera's are all on—" Vance began, "Anything I say, no matter how crazy, Usha has to smile and laugh and celebrate it."

Vance: Here's the thing. The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, she has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it. pic.twitter.com/KO36G1D7ju — Acyn (@Acyn) March 14, 2025

The crowd laughed as Usha, standing behind him, smiled gracefully. The quip's online reception was far less warm.

Critics called the comment "creepy," "misogynistic," and "downright unsettling." Social media users flooded X (formerly Twitter) with reactions, urging Usha to "run" from her husband's apparent expectation of forced admiration.

"So Vance is a trad husband influencer now?" a comment asked, referencing the trend among conservatives advocating for "traditional" gender roles in relationships, with men as undisputed heads of households and women focused on homemaking and raising children.

"Just the way the GOP likes their women—subservient, docile, and obedient," one user wrote. "Women aren't props," another added, while someone else said, "Making fun of your wife is not the flex you think it is."

Some viewed the remark as revealing of Vance's attitude toward women, with one critic stating, "Saying the quiet part out loud is crazy," and plenty made references to The Handmaid's Tale. Others expressed concern for Usha's well-being, with one comment reading, "She looks miserable."

Not everyone felt sympathy for Usha. Several commenters instead made a case for her agency in the relationship. "She's fully complicit. This is an Ivy League-educated corporate attorney—she knows what she's doing," one argued.

Still others found the scene to be harmless. "He's literally just kidding lol. That's every married man," a defense read. "She's gonna show him who's the boss as soon as they get home."

While Vance's remark may have been meant as a joke, the backlash online reveals heightened scrutiny regarding gender roles, especially in conservative circles.

