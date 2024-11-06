As post-election anxiety sets in for some disappointed U.S. voters, video guides on which countries are the easiest for Americans to move to have taken social media by storm.

Dozens of videos describing the most affordable countries, as well as the countries with the fastest visa processes, have flooded TikTok, with many using election hashtags to reach users concerned by the election results.

Several of the videos started off by acknowledging worries about Donald Trump's win over Kamala Harris before offering some alternatives. One video by @madisonrolley stated that Mexico, Vietnam and Portugal were among some of the cheapest countries to live in.

In addition to cost, many of the videos also talked about the politics and values countries have for those considering moving. Belgium, Germany and the U.K. reportedly had the most similarities to American values, according to a TikTok by @ashleyhappened.

Some of the most popular recommendations for countries as a whole from various TikTokers included Germany, France, Canada, New Zealand and Portugal, which frequently appeared in the video guides.

Dozens of videos also talked about work opportunities. Some discussed which sets of skills would be valued by different countries, while others listed various possibilities for remote work.

Others also discussed the process of dual citizenship and ancestry, which could make it easier for some Americans to gain a passport and move to another country quicker. Student visas were another possibility brought up by many users.

Various moving-related searches have increased in popularity on TikTok, including phrases such as "move to Canada," "move abroad" and "how to move out of the us."

Originally published by Latin Times.