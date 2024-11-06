TikTok Video Guides Leaving the USA
As post-election anxiety sets in for some disappointed U.S. voters, video guides on which countries are the easiest for Americans to move to have taken social media by storm.

Dozens of videos describing the most affordable countries, as well as the countries with the fastest visa processes, have flooded TikTok, with many using election hashtags to reach users concerned by the election results.

Several of the videos started off by acknowledging worries about Donald Trump's win over Kamala Harris before offering some alternatives. One video by @madisonrolley stated that Mexico, Vietnam and Portugal were among some of the cheapest countries to live in.

Replying to @Sunflower Season Where would you move?! 🌏🌎🌍 In this video, I break down the cheapest countries you could move to if you decided to leave the United States after the election. Majority of these options have very accessible visa and clear paths to residency. #electionday2024 #expat #digitalnomad #traveltok #leavingtheusa #cheaptravel

In addition to cost, many of the videos also talked about the politics and values countries have for those considering moving. Belgium, Germany and the U.K. reportedly had the most similarities to American values, according to a TikTok by @ashleyhappened.

@Jen from Expatsi here are the countries that ranked highest according to Jen‘s video. Please go watch her video and then come back for the results here if you like. #vote #election2024 #democrats #voteblue2024💙

Some of the most popular recommendations for countries as a whole from various TikTokers included Germany, France, Canada, New Zealand and Portugal, which frequently appeared in the video guides.

#greenlistroles #howtomovetonewzealand #leaveamerica #watchingfromabroad #livinginnewzealand #visa #residency #immigration

Dozens of videos also talked about work opportunities. Some discussed which sets of skills would be valued by different countries, while others listed various possibilities for remote work.

I have not actually processed what just happened so I may or may not be joking about going to Belize #digitalnomad #digitalnomadvisa #workabroad #jobboard #remotework #workfromanywhere #election2024 #leavingusa #moveabroad #greenscreen

Others also discussed the process of dual citizenship and ancestry, which could make it easier for some Americans to gain a passport and move to another country quicker. Student visas were another possibility brought up by many users.

LEAVE THE USA 🇺🇸 TODAY! Check out these visa options! Comment below your thoughts! #immigration #usa #visas #nomad

Various moving-related searches have increased in popularity on TikTok, including phrases such as "move to Canada," "move abroad" and "how to move out of the us."

How to leave the United States ASAP. There are many other paths but this is what I would do in a panic. #expat #dualcitizen #moveabroad #immigrant #usa #germany

#fypage #fyp #moveabroad

Can you hear the fear in my voice? Utter shock. It was a wild day to be the only American at work. #teachabroad #moveabroad #howtomovetoeurope #usa

What you need to know if you want to leave the United States after the U.S election and move to Germany 🇩🇪 #immigration #uselection2024🇺🇸

Originally published by Latin Times.

