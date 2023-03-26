KEY POINTS Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski sparked dating rumors over the weekend

An old video of Harry Styles admitting that Emily Ratajkowski was his "celebrity crush" is circulating on the internet following the pair's makeout session in Japan.

"Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast host Amanda Hirsch first shared via Instagram the clip from an old interview of the now-29-year-old "As It Was" singer with his One Direction bandmates before the group went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Styles sat beside Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan as they were being grilled with hot-seat questions, including who their celebrity crush was.

"Who is your celebrity crush?" the interviewer can be heard asking in the video, to which Styles responded, "Emily Ratajkowski from 'Gone Girl.'"

"Harry manifested this," Hirsch wrote alongside the footage.

Hirsch did not indicate where the clip came from, but E! News reported that it was from an interview with Mexican network Telehit back in 2014.

The interview resurfaced after Styles and the now-31-year-old model were spotted kissing on the streets of Tokyo over the weekend, sparking dating rumors.

The Grammy winner was in Japan for his ongoing world tour, "Love on Tour," in support of his critically acclaimed albums, 2019's "Fine Line" and 2022's "Harry's House." He performed at the Ariake Arena Saturday night.

Some social media users jokingly agreed with Hirsch that Styles "manifested" the kiss and that it was a "dream come true" for him.

"He's living his dreams. He has a knack [for] making things he wants as a young man and kid come true," one user commented, while another wrote, "They might just work out. I'm saying this usually works with people who manifested their celebrity crushes. Hopefully, it will with me too."

"Then good for him. Dreams do come true," a third user wrote in the comments section of the now-viral video.

Styles and Ratajkowski's kiss followed the former's split from Olivia Wilde in November 2022. The singer and the "Don't Worry Darling" director dated for nearly two years before parting ways due to conflicting schedules and "different priorities."

Ratajkowski, for her part, filed for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares 1-year-old son Sylvester, in September last year. She has since been romantically linked to Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson and Eric Andre.

Styles, Ratajkowski and their representatives have not confirmed that the two stars are dating. But an unnamed source told People Sunday that the pair "have been friendly for a while." International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

Ratajkowski revealed that she was single during the March 20 episode of her "High Low" podcast, noting that she doubted whether she wanted to be in a "relationship again."