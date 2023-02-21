KEY POINTS Emily Ratajkowski shared a cryptic TikTok post hinting at ending a "situationship"

Emily Ratajkowski seems to have hinted that her "situationship" with Eric André is over.

The 31-year-old model and the 39-year-old comedian have been fueling romance rumors in recent weeks, having been spotted out and about in New York City together, cozying up at a New York Knicks game and packing on the PDA during a trip to the Cayman Islands. But it appears that their "situationship" — an undefined romantic relationship between two people — was short-lived.

Ratajkowski shared on TikTok Friday a cryptic post, which immediately went viral, garnering 2.2 million views as of writing. The video showed the model lying down and text that read, "What should you do when a situationship ends?"

The sound in the background asked, "What's rule No. 1?"

Ratajkowski can be seen lip-syncing and responding to the question by saying, "Party?" However, the text at the bottom of the video said, "start another one," in response to the question.

"No, it's not party," the sound clip concluded. The model then showed a disappointed look to the camera.

The short viral video came three days after Ratajkowski and André made their relationship Instagram official.

The comedian shared a cheeky photo showing him lying naked on a couch with a glass of wine in hand and a pink heart emoji edited over his private area, along with the caption, "Happy Valentine's Day."

The Inamorata founder posed naked in the background of the picture, appearing to take a mirror selfie. In the scandalous photo, clothes were scattered all over the floor.

BuzzFeed News suggested that Ratajkowski may not have been referring to anyone in particular in her viral TikTok post but rather just the "general pattern" of situationships. She was previously linked to Pete Davidson and artist Jack Greer before André.

During an episode of the model's "High Low" podcast, Ratajkowski opened up about enjoying the single life and expressed her frustration over the paparazzi who have "screwed up" casual dating for her.

"I've been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it's been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I'm seeing," Ratajkowski said.

She continued, "Any time I go on another date, everybody knows. So the other guys I'm dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they're like, 'Didn't talk to her last night,' and then there's pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks."

The swimwear designer admitted that she doesn't want to know when the men she's seeing go out with other people, so the experience has been "tricky to navigate."

She added that the situation causes her "so much anxiety" to the point where she ends up feeling "embarrassed" and apologizing.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce in September last year from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, amid claims that the 42-year-old filmmaker cheated on her during their four-year marriage.

It is unclear whether infidelity was the cause. But Us Weekly reported that the model liked several negative messages about her ex on Twitter, including one tweet from a fan that read, "Can't believe that little b-tch cheated on [Ratajkowski]."

The exes share a 1-year-old son named Sylvester Apollo.