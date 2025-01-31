A small plane crashed into a busy commuter area of Northeast Philadelphia on Friday evening, resulting in multiple fires.

The incident occurred on Cottman Avenue and Bustleton Avenue near the Roosevelt Mall at 6 p.m., according to reporting by Fox29.

A video posted to social media shows multiple fires where the plane crashed.

BREAKING: Plane crash near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Several homes are on fire, MASSIVE emergency response in-progress. pic.twitter.com/wl6rVCbX5m — Hexdline (@HexdlineNews) January 31, 2025

Police say the plane was carrying two people who were en route to Missouri for a medical assignment.

The plane hit several buildings and cars, according to reporting by Action News.

Witnesses reported hearing sounds they thought were thunder when the crash first happened.

An employee at a nearby business told Fox29 he saw a "big old explosion of light from out of nowhere."

The incident comes just days after an American Airlines flight crashed into a Black Hawk Helicopter in Washington, D.C., killing everyone onboard both aircrafts.

This is a developing story.

Originally published on Latin Times