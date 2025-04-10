A helicopter carrying at least six passengers crashed into the Hudson River near New York City on Thursday, authorities reported.

At least four people were on board, according to fire officials. https://t.co/Ddfy1Z72Jb pic.twitter.com/zoSGmftgDX — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2025

A sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River at around 3:15 pm ET Thursday. Some passengers have been pulled out of the cold, 50-degree water thus far, according to the New York Fire Department. All six passengers were killed in the incident.

The passengers included the pilot and a family of two adults and three children who were tourists hailing from Spain. New York City Mayor Eric Adams was on the scene in Manhattan.

BREAKING: Helicopter crashes into the Hudson River, just off the West Side Highway in Lower Manhattan. There are reports of multiple passengers trapped/unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/25KhGRyElJ — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) April 10, 2025

"I heard five or six loud noises that sounded almost like gunshots in the sky and saw pieces fall off, then watched it fall into the river," witness Dani Horbiack told ABC News.

"I was walking by and the helicopter went down at 45-degree angle," said New York resident Eric Campoverde. "Big splash -- it was very scary.

"It sounded like a sonic boom," said another witness, who further claimed to have watched the "helicopter splitting in two with the rotor flying off."

A similar incident occurred in 2018, when a sightseeing helicopter crashed into the East River by New York City, killing five passengers. In 2019, a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River after refueling. The 35-year-old pilot, who was the only person on the helicopter, survived with minor injuries.

Originally published on Latin Times