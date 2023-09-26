Clinical trials have always been associated with the many challenges of accruing accurate data and analyzing the data, especially considering the time involved in both of those aspects. Traditionally done manually, there is always room for human error and limitations. However, with technology permeating every industry, it is only a matter of time before someone develops something much more effective, accurate and reliable.

Vijay Yadav recognized the need for progress in the field of clinical trials and took the rapidly evolving technology of A.I. to build something that could propel the industry forward and shorten what may be decades-long work into short years, or even, months, and he did this with life science digital biomarkers.

"Sometimes all we need is to make a simple change and observe the results that follow, much like tipping over a domino. It takes just one small action, and adding digital biomarkers to healthcare can do so much for the industry. It provides us with real-time data accurately and efficiently, as well as offers life-saving drugs through the research it can accomplish in a much shorter time than traditional clinical trials," Yadav says.

He is confident that what he has implemented would streamline both in-person and remote clinical trials and reduce costs, ensuring that more people, if not everyone, will have access to trials of their medicine before bringing it to market.

Yadav's vision is simple: he wants to increase positive outcomes for patients. In his own words, "with the technology that we have today, it isn't impossible, it isn't even hard. We just need to embrace the changes that occur with open arms."

The fact is that the healthcare industry is slow to embrace change, and Yadav has firsthand experience with this.

"Convincing healthcare professionals to adopt new technologies may not be as easy as you would think. It's expected that with all the technology available to medicine - both effective and fraudulent - people might be dubious of anything that's new. But digital biomarkers aren't exactly 'new' per se; people have been using them for years without preamble. Yes, I'm talking about wearable technology. Your smartwatch, even your smartphones, are also digital biomarkers of a sort. What we're doing at Brooklyn Health is ensuring that this data is collected in a way that can replace or, at the very least, supplement clinical trials."

What may sound like big dreams are, in fact, a step forward for the medical community, as the technology that Yadav and his team continue to push the envelope and advocate for more efficient healthcare. The fact is that many medicines are being developed, but at a far too slow rate, which means that everyday people succumb to their illnesses simply because the community is too slow to approve the use of these medicines. Biomarker technology will change all of that, but the healthcare industry will have to get behind what Vijay and countless others are doing in the name of innovation and medicine so that we may all receive the type of efficiency in healthcare that we all deserve.