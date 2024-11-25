A Virginia man allegedly stabbed and disemboweled a pizza employee after his wife complained about receiving the wrong order, demanding he "handle the situation."

The incident unfolded Nov. 17 at a MOD Pizza in Norfolk, Virginia, when Catherine Harper, 45, reportedly confronted a 24-year-old worker about an incorrect order. Dissatisfied with the response, the woman called her husband Corey Harper to the restaurant, WAVY reported.

When Corey arrived at the pizza shop, which had no history of violent incidents, the conflict escalated rapidly.

The husband allegedly stabbed the employee multiple times, inflicting severe injuries, including a cut that exposed the victim's intestines, which Corey reportedly pulled out, according to court documents obtained by WAVY.

The Harpers then allegedly fled the scene, but were arrested shortly after. As a result, Catherine faces charges of conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, while Corey faces charges of malicious wounding and brandishing a firearm.

Both are being held without bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14, 2025. The attack was partially captured on video, which has become central evidence in the case.

The employee was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.