As the school year began in 2023, a group of freshmen students were chatting with their high school custodian, Francis Apraku. When he mentioned that his birthday was coming up, they asked what he wanted. "Jeep Wrangler," was his answer.

Apraku admitted to his lifelong love of Jeeps, saying it was his dream to own one.

The James Madison High School students didn't forget that conversation.

One student explained, "He's more than just a custodian. He's a dear friend to all of us. He's just a very kind, genuine person."

The Vienna, Virginia kids wanted to do something really special for the man who did so much for them. They wanted to give him his dream car. Eventually, they started a fundraiser.

"We just kind of decided we were going to try to get him his Jeep Wrangler with the GoFundMe, and we never really thought that it would come this far," Logan Georgelas told WTTG-TV. "When we got $5,000 in the first day, we were like, all right, this is real."

On Saturday, September 7th, the newly minted sophomores reached their $20,000 goal and headed to the dealership.

Monday after school, the students surprised Apraku with his cherry red Jeep Wrangler.

Overcome by emotion, Apraku said, "Today is a wonderful day in my life, and I will never forget it."

Apraku's excitement was contagious and left the students glowing.

One student echoed the group's sentiment, saying, "I'm excited to see him whipping it around school, seeing him every day... he really deserves it."