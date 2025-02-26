Vivek Ramaswamy is setting his sights on Ohio's top job, announcing Monday night he'll run for governor in 2026 with President Donald Trump's "complete and total endorsement" already in hand.

"Today, I am honored to announce that I am running to be the next governor of a great state at the heart of the greatest nation known to mankind – the state where I was born and raised, the state where Apoorva and I raise our two sons today – a state whose best days are still ahead," Ramaswamy said at a Cincinnati rally.

Trump wasted no time throwing his full support behind Ramaswamy late Monday on Truth Social.

"VIVEK RAMASWAMY is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio. I know him well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He's Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!" Trump wrote.

Thank you President Trump. I’m truly honored to have your endorsement. We’re behind you all the way & we will Make Ohio Great Again! pic.twitter.com/iKFB54ZUXw — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 25, 2025

The race is already heating up. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost launched his campaign last month, while former state health director Amy Acton has entered as a Democratic contender. Yost, a veteran Ohio politician, reportedly isn't worried and is centering his campaign on experience and pragmatism, touting his record of fighting corruption and strengthening public safety.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur turned political firebrand, rose to prominence during his 2024 presidential bid, where he leaned into an aggressive, anti-establishment campaign style that won him favor among Trump's base. Trump later tapped him to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk but recently stepped aside as speculation about his gubernatorial ambitions grew.

His campaign has already garnered key endorsements, including support from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, State Treasurer Robert Sprague, and Republican senators like Mike Lee, Rick Scott, and Marsha Blackburn.