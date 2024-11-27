is facing backlash after urging Americans to fear "unelected bureaucracy" in a response to criticism of his agency's planned federal cuts, with many pointing out that he is "an unelected bureaucrat" himself.

On November 12, Donald Trump announced that entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk would co-lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with reducing the size of federal agencies.

This week, critics, including MSNBC host Joy Reid, warned that this streamlining could lead to deregulated industries and reduced public protections. Reid pointed out potential consequences like "polluted air, polluted water," and lack of health oversight, coining it as the "raw milk" era.

The fear-mongering has begun. But the real thing we *should* be afraid of is the loss of self-governance to an unelected bureaucracy. https://t.co/gDOvw2a6n2 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 26, 2024

On November 26, Ramaswamy dismissed these claims as "fear-mongering" on X.

"The fear-mongering has begun. But the real thing we *should* be afraid of is the loss of self-governance to an unelected bureaucracy," he wrote.

His claim that the real threat is "the loss of self-governance to an unelected bureaucracy" sparked immediate scrutiny and mockery from X users. Many pointed out the irony of an unelected official warning against unelected officials.

"You do realize you're an unelected bureaucrat, right? Please just make smart choices with the government you and Elon control now. Think of everyone's children and your own. Thanks," one user wrote in response to Ramaswamy.

"Says the wannabe unelected bureaucrat hellbent on creating yet another level of bureaucracy in the federal government. Self-awareness is obviously not your strong suit," another added.

Many also questioned his qualifications and urged him to consider the potential harm from the drastic federal cuts he is tasked with implementing.

As public scrutiny grows, Ramaswamy and Musk are likely to face increasing pressure to clarify DOGE's plans. Calls for congressional oversight may also emerge, given the wide scope of the department's mandate.

Ramaswamy has not yet responded to commenters on X.

Originally published by Latin Times