Vice President Kamala Harris has issued a stern warning to Israel, indicating potential "consequences" if it proceeds with its planned invasion of Rafah in pursuit of Hamas fighters.

Speaking to ABC News' Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott on "This Week," Harris emphasized the gravity of any major military operation in Rafah, asserting, "There's nowhere for those folks to go." Her remarks come in the wake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approval of a plan to invade Rafah, prompting concerns from President Joe Biden about the safety of civilians caught in the crossfire.

Tensions have soared following Hamas' terror attack on Oct. 7, leading to a devastating conflict that has claimed tens of thousands of lives in Gaza. While Netanyahu contends that the invasion is necessary to dismantle Hamas, the U.S. has vehemently criticized the potential humanitarian repercussions.

When pressed about potential repercussions from the U.S., Harris said, "I am ruling out nothing," underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

In addition to addressing the crisis in the Middle East, Harris tackled domestic issues, notably the surge in migrants at the southern border. While emphasizing Congress's role in addressing immigration, she did not rule out executive action to address the issue.

The interview took place against the backdrop of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where Harris met with families affected by the tragic mass shooting in 2018.