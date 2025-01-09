A public health alert has been issued over frozen empanadas sold at Walmart because they were misbranded and contained an "undeclared allergen."

U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement Wednesday that the product, Chicken Curry Empanadas, may contain Apple Cinnamon Empanadas, which has milk as an ingredient, an allergen not named on the product label.

The information on the labels of the products shipped to Walmart stores nationwide and subject to the alert states: "9.6-oz. cardboard packages labeled as 'bettergoods TRADITIONALLY CRAFTED Chicken Curry Empanadas' with 'BEST BY: 05/21/26' or 'BEST BY: 05/22/26' and 'EST. P33967' on the side of the box."

The problem was discovered, FSIS said, when the producer, Rajbhog Foods, of New Jersey received four complaints about the mislabeled packaging.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," FSIS said. "Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider."

The federal agency recommended consumers who bought the product not consume it and either throw it out or return it to their place of purchase.

It said a recall was not requested because the product is no longer for sale.

Questions about the public health alert can contact Rajbhog Foods' Sanjiv Moody at sanjivmody@rajbhog.com or 551-222-4700, it said.