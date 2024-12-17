An undisclosed number of Walmart employees are currently wearing body cameras as part of a pilot program to test whether they offer protection against combative customers.

"While we don't talk about the specifics of our security measures, we are always looking at new and innovative technology used across the retail industry," a Walmart spokesperson told CNBC. "This is a pilot we are testing in one market, and we will evaluate the results before making any longer-term decisions."

The Walmart locations where the body cameras are being used now have signs that warn shoppers "body-worn cameras in-use," CNBC reported.

While other major corporations, including Marshalls and HomeGoods' parent company TJX Companies, have asked employees to wear body cameras to thwart escalating retail theft, Walmart reiterated it is for worker safety and not a loss prevention tool, a person familiar with the program told CNBC.

Between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 20, 2024, there were 473 gun-related incidents, including 104 gun-related deaths inside Walmart stores. In 2023 alone, there were more than 200 violent incidents at Walmart stores across the U.S., per United for Respect.

Originally published by Latin Times