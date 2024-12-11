"Wanted" posters have started mysteriously popping up throughout New York City, prompted by the assassination of UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson, and the NYPD issued a bulletin Tuesday to warn other CEOs that they may be targets.

"UnitedHealthcare killed people everyday people for the sake of profit. As a result Brian Thompson was denied his claim to life. Who will be denied next?" the posters read, with targets over a slew of corporate executives' faces, 6abc reported.

"Wall Street CEOs Should Not Feel Safe, Deny, Defend, Depose," others read.

A New York Police Department bulletin issued Tuesday warned Luigi Mangione, the alleged CEO killer, has the "capability to inspire a variety of extremists and grievance-driven malicious actors to violence," and emphasized the support Mangione has drawn online, per 6abc.

The bulletin included social media posts about CEOs and their salaries, "emphasizing that it is a hitlist and that CEOs should be afraid."

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday, following a 5-day manhunt. He was later charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to documents obtained by CNN.

During his arrest, police allegedly found Mangione's handwritten manifesto in which he detailed the reasons for his actions. Mangione wrote "these parasites had it coming," adding "I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done," per The New York Times.

