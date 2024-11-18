'Inside The NBA' Moving To ABC, ESPN As Warner Bros. Discovery Settles Lawsuit With NBA
Ernie Johnson Jr., Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith will stay with the show
The popular "Inside the NBA" TV show will be moving to ABC and ESPN next season under terms of a deal between the league and Warner Bros. Discovery announced Monday.
Warner Bros. Discovery's TNT Sports will continue to produce the program even though its TNT cable network will no longer carry it, the Associated Press reported.
Host Ernie Johnson Jr. and analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith will also remain with the Emmy-winning show, which debuted in 1989, AP said.
The agreement settled a lawsuit filed by Warner Bros. Discovery in July after the NBA rejected the company's $1.8 billion per year offer to continue nearly four decades of showing games on TNT.
The NBA instead struck an 11-year media rights deal with ABC and ESPN's parent company Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video that it said was worth about $76 billion.
The league also rejected Warner Bros. Discovery's attempt to match a part of that package, prompting the company to vow "appropriate action."
Both sides faced a Tuesday deadline to settle the lawsuit, according to ESPN.
ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said "Inside the NBA" was "universally recognized as one of the best and most culturally impactful shows in sports."
"We have long-admired the immensely talented team and are thrilled to add their chemistry and knowledge to our robust set of NBA studio offerings to super-serve NBA fans like never before," he said.
NBC Commissioner Adam Silver called the deal "a huge win for basketball fans everywhere" and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said, "We are pleased to partner with the NBA and Disney/ESPN, and to have solidified long-term rights and revenue for WBD."
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
'Critically Endangered' African Penguins Just Want Peace And Food
-
Stray Dogs In Giza Become Tourist Draw After 'Pyramid Puppy' Sensation
-
Hong Kong Political Freedoms In Spotlight During Bumper Trial Week
-
Former Fed Prosecutor Says No Chance Matt Gaetz Would Pass Background Check For Even Low-Level DOJ Job
-
Scientific American Top Editor Resigns After Calling Trump Supporters Dumb Fascists
-
Nature Pays Price For War In Israel's North
-
Cracks Deepen In Canada's Pro-immigration 'Consensus'
-
Mexico City Youth Grapple With Growing Housing Crisis
-
Greece's Ambitious 'Smart City' By The Sea Takes Shape
-
Dating Apps Move To Friend Zone In Search Of Profits