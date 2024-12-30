Two men who went hunting for Bigfoot were found dead in Washington after being missing for three days.

The Skamania County Sheriff's Office said two Portland men went searching for Sasquatch, or Bigfoot, in eastern Skamania County and failed to return home as planned on Christmas Eve.

The sheriff's office located their vehicle and launched a search mission.

Over the next three days, more than 60 people including canine, drone and search teams, scoured the area in "harsh weather conditions," with support from U.S. Coast Guard air assets using infrared cameras.

The two men, ages 59 and 37, were finally found dead in a heavily wooded area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

"Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness," the sheriff's office said.

"Reaching them and bringing them out to help give family members closure required extraordinary physical strength, ingenuity, and perseverance from every rescuer involved. Creeks had to be crossed, obstacles climbed, and frozen ground navigated, all while maintaining the safety and well-being of the entire team," the sheriff's search and rescue team reported on Facebook.

In a blow to the rescue workers, the day after the bodies were recovered, thieves broke into a storage yard and stole much of their equipment from trailers. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the group buy new supplies.

-With TMX