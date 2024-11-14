It wasn't quite a Bigfoot sighting.

Four California residents face insurance fraud and conspiracy charges for claiming a bear damaged their vehicles when it was allegedly a person in a bear costume, said Wednesday.

The California Department of Insurance said its investigation began after an insurance company suspected a claim for a Jan. 28 incident in Lake Arrowhead was fraudulent.

The suspects claimed a bear had entered and damaged a 2010 Rolls Royce Ghost, and provided video footage to the insurance company that appeared to show a bear rooting around inside the vehicle.

"Upon further scrutiny of the video, the investigation determined the bear was actually a person in a bear costume," the department said.

Investigators found two additional claims with two other insurance companies for the same date and location, involving a 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG and a 2022 Mercedes E350.

The suspects again had video footage that claimed to show a bear entering and damaging the vehicles.

The department said California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist reviewed the videos and "opined it was clearly a human in a bear suit."

Operation Bear Claw



Four arrested, quite the plot,

Bear attack? Nah, it’s a costume shot.

Rolls Royce wrecked, what a tale,

Bear’s got skills—no, it’s a fail.

Biologist laughs, "That’s a man.”

In a bear suit? Sure, that was the plan.



Location 📍Los Angeles area residents. (1) pic.twitter.com/jCiNbXvj5q — RushLane (@rushlane) November 14, 2024

Investigators executed a search warrant and found the bear costume in the suspects' home.

Ruben Tamrazian, 26, of Glendale; Ararat Chirkinian, 39, of Glendale; Vahe Muradkhanyan, 32, of Glendale; and Alfiya Zuckerman, 39, of Valley Village, have each been charged with insurance fraud and conspiracy.

The insurance companies were allegedly defrauded out of $141,839, the department said.

-With TMX