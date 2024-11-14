Pictured: Bear Costume Used in Fake Attacks For Elaborate California Fraud Scheme
The suspects submitted the fake videos to insurance companies as part of their claims
It wasn't quite a Bigfoot sighting.
Four California residents face insurance fraud and conspiracy charges for claiming a bear damaged their vehicles when it was allegedly a person in a bear costume, said Wednesday.
The California Department of Insurance said its investigation began after an insurance company suspected a claim for a Jan. 28 incident in Lake Arrowhead was fraudulent.
The suspects claimed a bear had entered and damaged a 2010 Rolls Royce Ghost, and provided video footage to the insurance company that appeared to show a bear rooting around inside the vehicle.
"Upon further scrutiny of the video, the investigation determined the bear was actually a person in a bear costume," the department said.
Investigators found two additional claims with two other insurance companies for the same date and location, involving a 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG and a 2022 Mercedes E350.
The suspects again had video footage that claimed to show a bear entering and damaging the vehicles.
The department said California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist reviewed the videos and "opined it was clearly a human in a bear suit."
Investigators executed a search warrant and found the bear costume in the suspects' home.
Ruben Tamrazian, 26, of Glendale; Ararat Chirkinian, 39, of Glendale; Vahe Muradkhanyan, 32, of Glendale; and Alfiya Zuckerman, 39, of Valley Village, have each been charged with insurance fraud and conspiracy.
The insurance companies were allegedly defrauded out of $141,839, the department said.
-With TMX
-
Greece's Ambitious 'Smart City' By The Sea Takes Shape
-
Dating Apps Move To Friend Zone In Search Of Profits
-
In Colombia, A River's 'Rights' Swept Away By Mining And Conflict
-
How China's Censorship Machine Worked To Block News Of Deadly Attack
-
Surfboards With Bright Lights Could Deter Shark Attacks - Researchers
-
Nations To Submit Boosted Climate Plans: What's At Stake?
-
China's Largest Air Show Takes Off With Fighter Jets, Attack Drones
-
Bees Help Tackle Elephant-human Conflict In Kenya
-
Peru's Chancay: China's Megaport Of Entry To South America
-
Two Months On, Post-Olympic Blues Grip Paris