A truck ferrying fish in Washington State overturned, losing more than 7,500 fingerling rainbow trout, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The fish were being transported Tuesday for stocking at Offut Lake in the spring.

The driver of the vehicle, a WDFW worker, was treated at the scene and released.

A tow truck removed the WDFW vehicle and the fish were removed.

After the crash, the WDFW delivered 2,000 fingerling rainbow trout to the lake.