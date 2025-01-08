Terrifying footage has surfaced showing two men and a dog trapped in a home engulfed by wildfire flames in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

The video captures a fiery scene as towering flames rage outside the windows of home. The two men, panicked and coughing, try to decide their next move. The cameraman's voice shakes as he comforts their frightened dog, softly saying, "You're going to be OK. You're going to be OK, all right?" while patting its head.

Nightmare Fuel

Two men and a dog trapped in a home surrounded by the Palisades fire. pic.twitter.com/YDCkFmLNbH — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 8, 2025

As the fire roars outside, one man asks if they should pack up and leave. "Don't worry about that, dude. Holy s–t," the other responds.

The fire's crackling and the wind's howling can be heard as ash and debris swirl around the home. At one point, the men confirm they've turned off the gas to reduce the risk of explosion. When the idea of opening a window comes up, the cameraman quickly shuts it down: "Don't open anything."

Kevin Dalton, who posted the clip Tuesday that has since garnered nearly 12,000 views, later shared an update: "I am told the dog and both his humans were able to safely evacuate the property."

I am told the dog and both his humans were able to safely evacuate the property. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 8, 2025

Many X users expressed relief after Dalton's update, with comments like, "Thank God. So happy to hear they got out safely."

During a Fox 11 Los Angeles broadcast, an anchor remarked, "This is a prime example of why you should leave when they tell you to." The anchor added, "A guy who didn't heed the warning stayed behind, and look at what happened here."

One anchor called the decision to stay behind "selfish," noting it unnecessarily puts firefighters' lives in danger. "If he was able to post the video, I hope he ended up being ok. I hope he was able to get out, but I don't have an exact update."

At least five people have died as wildfires rage across Southern California. Nearly 70,000 residents have been evacuated since Wednesday, with 37,000 in the Palisades Fire zone, affecting areas like Malibu and Calabasas. An additional 32,500 people in Pasadena, Altadena and Sierra Madre have also been ordered to leave, officials said.