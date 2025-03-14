Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards faced impassioned criticism and disapproval from constituents during a town hall in Asheville, North Carolina, for supporting controversial actions by President Donald Trump and billionaire ally Elon Musk.

Though Thursday's meeting began without incident, audience members quickly resorted to boos and jeers as Edwards began to express his support for the recently-passed House Budget Resolution that has been promoted repeatedly by Speaker Mike Johnson.

holy shit this question at the Rep. Chuck Edwards town hall 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sh1V1bKNtC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2025

"The time is now to fix how Washington works," Edwards began. "To that end, I was proud to vote recently for the House budget resolution which provides for a framework—"

Edwards was then cut off by the vitriol coming from the crowd.

"And you wonder why folks don't want to do these town halls," Edwards commented.

"Are you afraid of Trump?" one constituent asked. "Stop selling yourself," another yelled out.

I was here, in Asheville watching Congressman @ChuckEdwards4NC blatantly lie. One truth he did say is he supports dismantling the @usedgov



Disgusting. We let him know how we feel. #asheville pic.twitter.com/gVhuf502Fp — LJR 🍊 (@appalachian304) March 13, 2025

Audience members consistently criticized Edwards for his continued support of Trump, asking him questions about where his allegiances as a politician truly lay.

"Do you represent all citizens, even though they may not have voted for you? Or do you work for Donald Trump?" one person questioned.

"I represent all the citizens," Edwards replied.

"What do you plan to do to make sure North Carolina does not get taken over by dictatorship and fascism?" another attendee asked.

"It sounds like there's a little bias in that question," Edwards said, eliciting a chorus of boos. "We are upholding the Constitution."

A person is removed from the Chuck Edwards town hall



“Do your job that you were sent there to do… to represent us all. I’m a veteran and you don’t give a fuck about me” pic.twitter.com/F9Hg6NiElf — Acyn (@Acyn) March 13, 2025

Edwards's decision to hold a town hall meeting goes directly against advice given to Republican legislators by the RNC, advising them not to do so due to the backlash GOP representatives have been receiving at such events.

"You see a lot of advice in Washington, D.C. from different folks saying, you know, 'Republicans shouldn't be out there doing town halls,' and I'm thinking 'why not?' I love the people," said Edwards.

Cuts made to federal spending by the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency have left thousands unemployed and threatened government assistance programs such as Social Security and Medicare.

"The waste and fraud in entitlement spending... which is most of the federal spending is entitlements, so that's like the big one to eliminate," Musk said earlier this week.

"What are you doing to ensure the protection of our Social Security benefits," one constituent asked Edwards, while others applauded.

"I'm not going to vote to dissolve your Social Security. I'm not looking to disrupt Social Security at all," Edwards replied.

REP. CHUCK EDWARDS: Actually I believe that president is very supportive of Ukraine



TOWN HALL: *BOOOOOOOO!* pic.twitter.com/cWyIfWVv1y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2025

Edwards ultimately had to be escorted out of the venue and into his car, which was surrounded by protestors and dissenting constituents, by law enforcement following the end of the town hall meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, Edwards made a public appearance at Canton's Sorrells Street Park where he made remarks on an incoming $41 million appropriation set to fortify Canton's water system. After delivering his statements, constituents present at the event began asking him questions from the crowd.

"Congressman, thank you so much for bringing home these dollars but if you cut Medicaid and you knock 40% of our kids off Medicaid and you don't bring dollars home to these schools, the county schools [will] have a shortfall," asked one crowd member.

Instead of answering, Edwards interrupted the audience member, stating, "I appreciate all of you being here, let's go find the ice cream truck now," and walked away.

