Videos of a Disney-themed dance party have gone viral after a DJ at the party displayed photos of Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, causing the crowd to erupt into cheers.

A DJ-led dance event called "Bop to the Top" featuring exclusively Disney Channel music was held at Big Night Live in Boston, during which the performing DJ played "He Could Be The One", a song from Disney show Hannah Montana. While playing the song, the performing DJ displayed pictures of Mangione on the screen behind the performance, causing the crowd to begin cheering loudly.

"You gotta give the people what they want," the DJ exclaimed.

Since then, the Bop to the Top Tour Instagram account has posted the video onto its profile, promoting future tour dates across the country.

"Disney Channel Night x Luigi coming to your city this holiday season!" reads the post's caption.

The performance has drawn criticism from many social media users condemning Mangione's alleged actions.

"This is beyond disturbing. Setting a dangerous precedent," said one X user.

"We really need to reopen the insane asylums. These sociopathic psychopaths can't be allowed to function in society," commented another.

"I understand the frustration with the healthcare system, but geez, this is too much," concurred a third.

