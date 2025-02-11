A Democratic congressman suffered a medical episode during a House floor speech, appearing to freeze for nearly a minute.

Connecticut Rep. John Larson, 76, was discussing his concerns about Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency's access to Treasury payment systems Monday afternoon when he suddenly froze mid-speech.

76 year old Democratic congressman John Larson suffers medical episode while speaking on the House floor, freezing for nearly a minute. pic.twitter.com/i7Ibf4XHRV — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 11, 2025

"Don't worry, no one on the Republican side of the House and US Senate who control both the House and Senate is going to speak up—," Larson said before abruptly moving his hand and staring straight ahead. He then continued in a lower tone of voice, "and challenge us."

The representative continued staring straight ahead and stayed silent for several moments, before going on again but speaking slower, "But we need to protect Americans' privacy and their Social Security."

Larson's episode appeared to last for nearly a minute, with about half of that minute spent in silence.

Following the House session, Larson visited a physician who said they believe that the episode was a reaction to a medication he is taking, as reported by the Connecticut Mirror.

"Congressman Larson appreciates the well wishes from everyone who has reached out. This afternoon, he had what was likely an adverse reaction to a new medication and is having tests administered by the House Attending Physician out of an abundance of caution," his office said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "He later participated in multiple meetings in his office and was alert and engaged. The Congressman remains in touch with his staff and in good spirits."

Larson was not present for two votes in the House later that evening.

Previously, Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell made headlines for similar freezes in 2023. After the second freeze while speaking to reporters, a spokesperson told NBC News at the time that McConnell had been felt "momentarily lightheaded" and that they planned to visit a doctor.

Originally published by Latin Times.