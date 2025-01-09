A Lebanese lawmaker voted for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the country's presidential election, sparking confusion from fellow parliament members.

After being told to read the U.S. senator's name, Speaker Nabih Berri can be heard saying "What?" as murmurs stir among the politicians in a video of the vote shared to X.

Lebanon: One MP casts a ballot for Bernie Sanders for President. Speaker Nabih Berri goes “what?”



Unfortunately Bernie is not eligible for the position as he is not a Maronite Christian. https://t.co/escl57Yh68 pic.twitter.com/QVNNJMTEHl — Liam 🇵🇸 (@Hezbolsonaro) January 9, 2025

However, the lawmaker's ballot was not counted and was removed from the official tally, as reported by Roya News.

The video caused many viewers to crack jokes at the vote, with many commenting about the senator's previous unsuccessful campaigns for president.

"They stole it from Bernie again!!" one user joked. "I am making Bernie an honorary Catholic so he can take the position," another user commented.

The vote for Sanders was not the only satirical vote made during the election, as another lawmaker wrote in Yazid Al Farhan, the Saudi envoy to Lebanon, on their ballot, Le Monde reported.

Several pro-Hezbollah parliament members left their ballots blank during the first round of voting Thursday morning, and some simply wrote in "sovereignty and the constitution" as their vote during the second round, as reported by Le Monde.

Joseph Aoun, the presidential nominee, required two-thirds of the vote to be named president, but fell short of that percentage after the first round. He successfully became president after the second round, after representatives of the pro-Hezbollah members reportedly met with him before the next vote.

Originally published by Latin Times.