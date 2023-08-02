KEY POINTS "NCT 127: The Lost Boys" will be a four-part documentary series on Disney Plus

The nine members will open up about their feelings regarding their international success

It will also include never-before-seen interviews and footage of the K-Pop boy group

K-Pop boy group NCT 127 has released the first teaser for its Disney Plus documentary series that will show its nine members taking their time to pause and reflect on their success.

On Monday, NCT 127 dropped the first teaser for its upcoming docu-series, which will premiere on Disney Plus on Aug. 30.

Disney Plus channels across different countries also dropped the subtitled versions of the docu-series teaser on their respective platforms.

With nine members in the group, the docu-series will focus on two to three members in each episode, according to NME. Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan will share stories about their childhood and thoughts on the international success their group has achieved.

NCTzens – NCT's fans – will also be able to watch never-before-seen interviews and exclusive footage of their idol group.

"NCT 127: The Lost Boys" is helmed by director Park Jay-il of the 2020 short film "Georgia" and created by Cho Young-chul of "So Not Worth It" and Yim Pil-sung of "Persona."

The four-part docu-series will be released weekly from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6.

With the release of "The Lost Boys"' first teaser, NCTzens' excitement for their idol group's upcoming docu-series grew even more.

"I know for a fact that I'm [going to] cry watching this," tweeted one fan, while another said, "I will be watching... with tears streaming down my face."

"[This is] mainly the reason why I signed up for the annual subscription," stated a third fan, while a fourth fan tweeted, "[W]atching the trailer, [I] just know that this will talk about something that is never before discussed and shown to us NCTzens (and [I'm] ready to cry anytime)."

"[I am] #seated with my box of [K]leenex," a fifth fan quipped.

In other news, NCT 127's leader Lee Tae-yong, more popularly known as Taeyong, made his official debut as a solo artist with his first mini-album, "Shalala," released on June 5.

"Shalala" contained seven tracks, including its lead single of the same name, "Gwando," "Move Mood Mode," "Virtual Insanity," "Ruby," "404 File Not Found" and "Back to the Past."

According to Allkpop, Taeyong's first solo album received 500,000 pre-orders, making the K-Pop idol a half-million seller before the official release.

Taeyong also held a grand showcase in Seoul on the day of his solo album's release, where he performed solo, shared stories about the making of his album and expressed his gratitude to his fans.