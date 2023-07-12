NCT DREAM's 'ISTJ' Pre-Orders Beat BTS' 'Map Of The Soul 7,' Surpassing 4.1 Million
KEY POINTS
- NCT DREAM's third full album, "ISTJ," surpassed 4.1 million pre-orders
- This feat beats BTS' "Map of the Soul: 7's" 4.02 million pre-orders
- It is twice the number of pre-orders NCT DREAM's second full album had
NCT DREAM has broken its own album pre-order record with its upcoming third full-length album, "ISTJ."
NCT DREAM members Jaemin, Jisung, Jeno, Haechan, Renjun, Chenle and Mark Lee achieved their highest number of stock pre-orders to date after "ISTJ" surpassed 4.1 million pre-orders Monday, ahead of its official release next week.
According to the Twitter account Korean Sales, NCT DREAM currently ranks third on the list of top 20 K-pop albums with the highest album pre-orders, overtaking BTS, whose 2020 album "Map of the Soul: 7" had 4.02 million album pre-orders.
With 4.1 million pre-orders, NCT DREAM's "ISTJ" joined Stray Kids' "5-Star" and SEVENTEEN's "FML," which have 5.13 million and 4.64 million pre-orders, respectively, in the top three.
"ISTJ" also has nearly twice as many pre-orders as NCT DREAM's second studio album "Glitch Mode," which achieved 2.03 million pre-orders in March 2022.
NCT DREAM's upcoming full album also surpassed the 2.2 million pre-orders for NCT 127's "Sticker," making "ISTJ" the most pre-ordered album under SM Entertainment at the moment, according to NCT Dream Charts.
"ISTJ" consists of 10 songs, including the title song of the same name, which is a hybrid hip-hop dance song. According to Star Today, the song breaks the stereotyped frame of MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) and contains the confident story of ENFPs who have their own way of interpreting ISTJ opponents.
On June 19, SM Entertainment released "Broken Melodies," the pre-release track for the "ISTJ" album, raising the anticipation of NCTzens, NCT's fans.
The music video for the pre-release song has already garnered 10.3 million views on YouTube since its premiere.
"ISTJ" is set to release on various music streaming platforms Monday at 6 p.m. KST. At 8 p.m. KST on the same day, NCT DREAM will hold a showcase in Seoul, South Korea, according to Herald Pop.
NCT DREAM's comeback showcase, "ISTJ Showcase - Introvert," will be held at Seoul's Olympic Park Olympic Hall and broadcast for free on YouTube, TikTok and Idol Plus.
Meanwhile, NCTzens can pre-order, pre-save or pre-add "ISTJ" on different online stores and online music streaming platforms.
NCT DREAM is the third sub-unit of the South Korean boy group NCT, formed by SM Entertainment. The sub-unit debuted on Aug. 24, 2016, with the single "Chewing Gum."
Shortly after, the NCT DREAM members held their debut stage on M Countdown on Aug. 25, 2016.
- ✔️ Unlock the full content of International Business Times UK for free
offer available for a limited time only
- ✔️ Easily manage your Newsletters subscriptions and save your favourite articles
- ✔️ No payment method required
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Twitter Rival Threads Signs Up 100 Million Users In 5 Days
-
Signs Of The Human Era, From Nuclear Fallout To Microplastics
-
The Global And Regional Navigation Satellite Systems Ranked - IBT Graphics
-
Startup Bets On Kitesurf To Blow Away Shipping Pollution
-
Threads Vs Twitter: How Do The Two Apps Compare?
-
Global Maritime Sector Improves Carbon-reduction Target: Draft Deal
-
What We Know About Threads, Meta's 'Twitter Killer'