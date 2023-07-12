KEY POINTS NCT DREAM's third full album, "ISTJ," surpassed 4.1 million pre-orders

This feat beats BTS' "Map of the Soul: 7's" 4.02 million pre-orders

It is twice the number of pre-orders NCT DREAM's second full album had

NCT DREAM has broken its own album pre-order record with its upcoming third full-length album, "ISTJ."

NCT DREAM members Jaemin, Jisung, Jeno, Haechan, Renjun, Chenle and Mark Lee achieved their highest number of stock pre-orders to date after "ISTJ" surpassed 4.1 million pre-orders Monday, ahead of its official release next week.

According to the Twitter account Korean Sales, NCT DREAM currently ranks third on the list of top 20 K-pop albums with the highest album pre-orders, overtaking BTS, whose 2020 album "Map of the Soul: 7" had 4.02 million album pre-orders.

Top 20 albums with the highest stock pre-orders



3. #NCTDREAM ISTJ 🆕 pic.twitter.com/UGAQg9Xmad — KOREAN SALES (@koreansales_twt) July 12, 2023

With 4.1 million pre-orders, NCT DREAM's "ISTJ" joined Stray Kids' "5-Star" and SEVENTEEN's "FML," which have 5.13 million and 4.64 million pre-orders, respectively, in the top three.

"ISTJ" also has nearly twice as many pre-orders as NCT DREAM's second studio album "Glitch Mode," which achieved 2.03 million pre-orders in March 2022.

NCT DREAM's upcoming full album also surpassed the 2.2 million pre-orders for NCT 127's "Sticker," making "ISTJ" the most pre-ordered album under SM Entertainment at the moment, according to NCT Dream Charts.

"ISTJ" consists of 10 songs, including the title song of the same name, which is a hybrid hip-hop dance song. According to Star Today, the song breaks the stereotyped frame of MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) and contains the confident story of ENFPs who have their own way of interpreting ISTJ opponents.

On June 19, SM Entertainment released "Broken Melodies," the pre-release track for the "ISTJ" album, raising the anticipation of NCTzens, NCT's fans.

The music video for the pre-release song has already garnered 10.3 million views on YouTube since its premiere.

[NCT DREAM The 3rd Album 'ISTJ' SHOWCASE - INTROVERT]



Comeback Showcase will be held!

🔗 https://t.co/LOoJwplHhF

🗓️ 230717, 8pm KST

📍 Seoul Olympic Park Olympic Hall

📺 Broadcast for free on YouTube, TikTok, Idol Plus#NCTDREAM_ISTJ #NCTDREAM pic.twitter.com/M5gkEz88HT — NCT DREAM CENTER (@NCTDREAMCENTER) June 30, 2023

"ISTJ" is set to release on various music streaming platforms Monday at 6 p.m. KST. At 8 p.m. KST on the same day, NCT DREAM will hold a showcase in Seoul, South Korea, according to Herald Pop.

NCT DREAM's comeback showcase, "ISTJ Showcase - Introvert," will be held at Seoul's Olympic Park Olympic Hall and broadcast for free on YouTube, TikTok and Idol Plus.

Meanwhile, NCTzens can pre-order, pre-save or pre-add "ISTJ" on different online stores and online music streaming platforms.

NCT DREAM is the third sub-unit of the South Korean boy group NCT, formed by SM Entertainment. The sub-unit debuted on Aug. 24, 2016, with the single "Chewing Gum."

Shortly after, the NCT DREAM members held their debut stage on M Countdown on Aug. 25, 2016.